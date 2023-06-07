This morning, it was announced presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, will make a visit to the border for his first time as a candidate. It was widely speculated this may happen during his swing through Texas and Arizona this week, and many of his supporters cheered this decision. Obviously, our southern border is a mess and the feckless Biden administration likes it that way.

DeSantis is going to the Southern Border https://t.co/gzqQFa1vyW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2023

Ron DeSantis, through his official office, is holding an event today near the border in Arizona. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 7, 2023

TODAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a roundtable in Sierra Vista, Arizona with Attorney General Ashley Moody, Conchise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey at 12:45 p.m. EST — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 7, 2023

DeSantis will meet with local Sheriffs today during his border visit. He is also bringing along Florida Attorney Ashley Moody, and Florida Sheriffs Wayne Ivey and Grady Judd.

Leadership! — Butch Porter (@bpofsc) June 7, 2023

Leadership is certainly something Joe Biden has not shown, so this would definitely be a new development.

Big development! Also, if @RonDeSantis promises a border wall, then that wall will actually get built. Reassert our sovereignty, protect American citizens and American wages. https://t.co/bUXU1QZgml — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 7, 2023

DeSANTIS ON BORDER: 'We Will Shut it Down, Build the Wall, and End Mass Migration.' https://t.co/YnjpiBCdkU — Kay Quirk (@quirk_kay) June 7, 2023

The country needs walls and laws that are actually enforced. Our border agents also need the authority to actually protect our borders.

Why is this a surprise? DeSantis is a problem solver. He's going to where the problems are to hear firsthand from the people on the front lines–something President Brandon and his lieutenant Heels Up both refuse to do. — FreeStateGirl ♀ #AdultHumanFemale (@DRAMAGRRRL) June 7, 2023

DeSantis for president! Democrats suck for letting so many people to come across the border! Never vote for Democrats ever! — Bo Zo (@TRUTH000ZONE) June 7, 2023

He is far more curious about what is happening there than anyone in the media or at the @WhiteHouse or certainly from the office of the immigration ‘czar’ @VP , lol. — MOH (@mohdux2) June 7, 2023

Apparently, the job of “Immigration Czar” is ignore the problem at the border as hard as you can, just ask Kamala!

NBC is surprised The Governor wants to see the southern border… https://t.co/6ysQAmHWky — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) June 7, 2023

To be fair, no one in the current administration has been interested in it, so it makes sense why they are surprised.

Does he have plans to visit Florida? — Jerry Runyan (@JTGoldensky) June 7, 2023

Of course, not everyone can be a fan of a decision. This tweep wonders when Governor DeSantis plans on being back in his home state of Florida. Always a naysayer in the crowd. Stay tuned for more coverage of DeSantis’ trip later today.

