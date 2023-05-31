Today, it was announced an Oklahoma parent is suing Edmond Public Schools for not protecting their daughter from an eventual beating that took place in a school bathroom. According to the parent, their child was violently beaten by a transgender male using the girl’s restroom. The claim alleges the school knew the boy was using the girl’s bathroom and did nothing to stop it.

An Edmond Public Schools parent filed a lawsuit against the district, claiming her 15-year-old daughter was attacked and "severely beaten" by a 17-year-old transgender student in the girl's bathroom.https://t.co/Op0hmFmncm — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) May 31, 2023

The School Superintendent claims the parents enrolled the child as a female and therefore they had to oblige the parent’s request and preference.

I’d like to know why birth certificates aren’t required at that high school. This seems inappropriate! — Joy Laird (@JoyLaird193080) May 31, 2023

The original reporting on this story was done in December 2022, however, the parent does not believe the school has acted in good faith since then regarding this incident, therefore the lawsuit was filed. As a reminder, here is a tweet linking the original reporting.

Reduxx has obtained a police report showing that two female students were assaulted by a trans-identified male student in the girls' restroom at Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma. Both of the girls sustained injuries to the eyes, face, and head.https://t.co/RG14nhfSTL — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 12, 2022

Back then, twitter users jumped to the defense of the students who were assaulted at school.

Where are the women's rights activists on this? Prayers for these young girls. https://t.co/riInqnXoXC — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) December 13, 2022

Women and girls deserve to be safe and deserve single-sex spaces. https://t.co/tNdoKfsA3q — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) May 31, 2023

But I was led to believe that this wasn’t happening.

Side note: it’s not confident, mentally fit males that enter women’s bathrooms. https://t.co/8B0gFuNtVO — TeachThemWell (@stuffmyhusbuns) December 14, 2022

Most importantly, the attack actually occurred in October, but it took almost 2 months for the story to receive traction. Local media did not cover the story even after local citizens reached out with concern over the incident.

I’m grateful her parents are holding the school accountable. Wendy, Payton, & @OKCFOX have done their best to destroy my life, but they did listen to our concerns & reported the story after initially referring to the assault as a normal school fight. For that I give them credit. — Chels (@ChesterTweet) May 31, 2023

So, that's the official position of @OKCFOX. PER @wsuares Thank you for verifying that 2 females assaulted in a bathroom of a school is not worth airing. Good to know! pic.twitter.com/dKsBUfJPKD — Citizen (redacted) (@Resident_NEOK) December 13, 2022

Reduxx broke this story on Monday. The incident occurred in October. No press had picked it up until Reduxx reported on it.https://t.co/Jlm5dEn5jq — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 17, 2022

Good thing we pay property taxes so that when the government lets us get raped or attacked on school grounds and then we sue them WE still pay the bill…. YESSSS 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/B4HSB3A2gG — Pissed Off Panda 🐼👽😡 (@PissedOffMandaP) May 31, 2023

That’s the really insulting part of these types of suits. People are never held personally responsible. Our taxpayer dollars pay off the settlements for negligent school staff.

Why does it take girls and women being attacked and harmed before anything changes? This is what we’ve been saying all along would be the consequences of biological males in girls only spaces. Sue the pants off of them! — Mekacorno 🟢⚪️🟣 (@mekacorno) May 31, 2023

Absolutely. Until entities are held responsible and made to change their policies, nothing will change. Good for these parents for protecting their child.

Not all trans people are predatory – but a predatory person absolutely will take on an identity that gains them access to vulnerable people. This isn't shocking one bit. — Wes (@Wes0103) May 31, 2023

This sums up the issue well. Abusers and attackers will always look for ways to gain access to innocent victims. Opening the safe spaces up to women to all allows those with bad intentions unfettered access.

Women won the fight for single sex spaces many generations ago, and both sexes acknowledged that this ensured safety and security. Why are women's safe spaces now being questioned, defiled, and eroded? Possibly the new generation of men? — The Celt Wench 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AnnieMa50340549) May 31, 2023

Why indeed? What is clear is the importance of all people of good conscience coming together to ensure our children and women are protected.

