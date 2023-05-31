Today, it was announced an Oklahoma parent is suing Edmond Public Schools for not protecting their daughter from an eventual beating that took place in a school bathroom. According to the parent, their child was violently beaten by a transgender male using the girl’s restroom. The claim alleges the school knew the boy was using the girl’s bathroom and did nothing to stop it.

The School Superintendent claims the parents enrolled the child as a female and therefore they had to oblige the parent’s request and preference.

The original reporting on this story was done in December 2022, however, the parent does not believe the school has acted in good faith since then regarding this incident, therefore the lawsuit was filed. As a reminder, here is a tweet linking the original reporting.

Back then, twitter users jumped to the defense of the students who were assaulted at school.

Trending

Most importantly, the attack actually occurred in October, but it took almost 2 months for the story to receive traction. Local media did not cover the story even after local citizens reached out with concern over the incident.

 

That’s the really insulting part of these types of suits. People are never held personally responsible. Our taxpayer dollars pay off the settlements for negligent school staff.

Absolutely. Until entities are held responsible and made to change their policies, nothing will change. Good for these parents for protecting their child.

This sums up the issue well. Abusers and attackers will always look for ways to gain access to innocent victims. Opening the safe spaces up to women to all allows those with bad intentions unfettered access.

Why indeed? What is clear is the importance of all people of good conscience coming together to ensure our children and women are protected.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attackOklahomasafe spacesschool bathroomtransgender