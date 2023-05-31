Last night, the DeSantis campaign kicked off a week of barnstorming through Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. During a speech at a church in Iowa, DeSantis touted his Law and Order record.

Independent journalist and frequent Twitter Spaces panelist, Heather Mullins, took umbrage with this claim. Mullins explained she was in Florida during the summer riots of 2020, and she witnessed rioting firsthand at that time.

Tweeps were quick to respond with their own recollection about how events unfolded back in that dreaded summer of violence and rioting.

 

Unfortunately, even with good laws on the books and the best of intentions, crime is bound to happen. There are bad people in this world. Leaders respond quickly to the threat and seek to diffuse danger before it becomes any more violent.

As several Twitter users reminded Mullins, there was indeed a riot in Jacksonville during the summer of 2020. The difference between DeSantis and other Governors, however, was he immediately called out the National Guard and during the next legislative session, tightened rioting laws.

Certainly even one riot in Jacksonville was too much. Any damage to the property of hard working business owners is uncalled for and should be squashed immediately. Rioting, however went on in places like Minneapolis and Kenosha for weeks, and in retrospect, the events in Florida do not compare.

To be fair, Mullins did respond to another Twitter user when asked about the National Guard. Mullins stated she was not there to see the National Guard arrive and perhaps this is why she had a different perception of how the rioting happened in Florida. Fair enough.

Well, that is true, you do have to fact check “literally everything” the Left says. We here at Twitchy exist to do just that, plus make you laugh a little.

 

