Mesha Mainor is a Democratic Representative in the Georgia State House and she has a message for Twitter and her constituents. She is done with the tired Democratic tropes and she is not going to sit idly by any longer.

What a breath of fresh air to hear a politician putting the country before political party or before her own desire for advancement. Furthermore, it’s awesome to hear her support for school choice. All of America”s children should have the opportunity for a high quality education of their parent’s choosing.

Mainor has also been very vocal in the past about the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter movement. Mainor correctly points out we only seem to hear from them when it’s a Presidential election year. Oh boy, she is out here telling it like it is.

Surely, Twitter will be inspired by her message of America first before political affiliation. Let’s check in!

Ouch! That is what we were afraid of. Any time a Democratic politician does not toe the line, they will immediately be attacked and disparaged. It never fails.

The Democratic party most definitely opposes school choice. All you have to do is check out union leader, Randi Weingarten’s Twitter feed, and you will see Democrats want students stuck in failing government schools.

Not all replies were negative as some tweeps made it clear they stood with Mainor.

Even Corey DeAngelis, well knows school choice activist, was impressed with her pronouncement. When Corey gives your tweet the thumbs up, you are on the right side of helping kids.

As the Democrats have lurched so far left, it seems there are no moderate Democrats willing to negotiate remaining. Is Mainor the rare exception?

These tweeps summed it up well. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, our country and what is best for Americans should always come first. On that, we should all agree.

