Mesha Mainor is a Democratic Representative in the Georgia State House and she has a message for Twitter and her constituents. She is done with the tired Democratic tropes and she is not going to sit idly by any longer.

My name is Mesha Mainor and I’m a Democrat in the GA State House. I wasn’t elected to put party first. I was elected to put AMERICA first. I will ALWAYS support school choice. I will NEVER be owned by a political party. If that makes those in my party mad, they can kick rocks pic.twitter.com/RBYdQsONBP — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 21, 2023

What a breath of fresh air to hear a politician putting the country before political party or before her own desire for advancement. Furthermore, it’s awesome to hear her support for school choice. All of America”s children should have the opportunity for a high quality education of their parent’s choosing.

I’m a sitting Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out. I’m tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year. pic.twitter.com/wuMdVBeCki — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 20, 2023

Mainor has also been very vocal in the past about the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter movement. Mainor correctly points out we only seem to hear from them when it’s a Presidential election year. Oh boy, she is out here telling it like it is.

Country before party, always. — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 22, 2023

Surely, Twitter will be inspired by her message of America first before political affiliation. Let’s check in!

Ah, we’re at the plopping-down-meaningless-tropeworthy-rhetoric phase now. Practically speaking, what. does. that. even. mean? It SHOULD be your CONSTITUENTS come first, ma’am.

You should be working to serve THEM, instead of trying to suck up & get more airtime on Fox News. — Laura LaHiff 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MyBlueHighHeels) May 22, 2023

Yeah, it’s funny how your messaging has changed lately. First it was “my district” now that you have all these right wingers following you, it’s suddenly “country”. Your constituents in YOUR DISTRICT are going to vote you out. Grab that donation money while you can. — Jason Holland (@MuadDib1825) May 22, 2023

Ouch! That is what we were afraid of. Any time a Democratic politician does not toe the line, they will immediately be attacked and disparaged. It never fails.

nothing you said is remotely part of the dems agenda. — Ruby Tumbleweeds Badger (@RubyVonBadger) May 22, 2023

The Democratic party most definitely opposes school choice. All you have to do is check out union leader, Randi Weingarten’s Twitter feed, and you will see Democrats want students stuck in failing government schools.

There are truth-seekers and there are power-seekers. You are clearly the former – at least on this issue. It takes real courage to be so when it puts you at odds with a political party, all of which are power-seeking by nature. Much respect, Madam! — Matt Chastain (@MattRexChastain) May 21, 2023

Not all replies were negative as some tweeps made it clear they stood with Mainor.

BASED — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 21, 2023

Even Corey DeAngelis, well knows school choice activist, was impressed with her pronouncement. When Corey gives your tweet the thumbs up, you are on the right side of helping kids.

The innocent children appreciate this — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) May 22, 2023

Students and parents deserve access to better educational options. Unfortunately, thousands of students are being forced to remain in failing school systems because legislators continue to put special interest groups ahead of students. https://t.co/j9dIxe7UX3 — Jesus E. Solorio, Jr (@jesussoloriojr) May 22, 2023

I don't know what else you stand for, but in this, you have my utmost support. No matter the system, the kids should come first! — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) May 22, 2023

You sound more conservative, Wow maybe moderate Democrats in politics still exist…. As a Republican, I wish you good luck…! — JPS2020 🌴🧘🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🌺🗣🔨 (@jps56789) May 22, 2023

America needs more servants of the people who put the interests of the people over party and "special" interests.👍 — R I (@RI7164S) May 22, 2023

As the Democrats have lurched so far left, it seems there are no moderate Democrats willing to negotiate remaining. Is Mainor the rare exception?

More of this – not just for the good of the party, but for the good of the country! The @GOP is welcoming any Democrats on the local, state, or federal level who are being pushed out of their party for not being “woke” enough with open arms! We are America First! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8a9HZqCprs — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 22, 2023

Elected officials in this nation should absolutely put their people over party. It's time we spread this message like wildfire across the country in hopes of returning the people's voice to capitols around the US and returning power back to We the People! https://t.co/Z8zGt9zP2U — Nick Schroer 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇩🇪 (@NickBSchroer) May 22, 2023

I'm a Republican and appreciate your statement. America first is important. — Dolly (@DollyD2022) May 22, 2023

These tweeps summed it up well. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, our country and what is best for Americans should always come first. On that, we should all agree.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off yourmembership!