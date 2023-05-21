Today, the Wall Street Journal published a juicy scoop to peruse with morning coffee. According to WSJ, Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates using his knowledge of an affair Gates had with a Russian bridge player.

Of course, all kinds of rumors constantly swirl around the now deceased Epstein, but a Gates spokesperson seemingly confirmed the affair acknowledging the attempted blackmail.

That paragraph was certainly pretty shocking. Generally, Gates is a “no comment” kind of guy, so apparently he wanted the public to know the nature of his relationship with the disgraced Epstein.

Admittedly, there is quite the resemblance. That is a bit of a jump scare.

Oof! It’s like a mad lib of all the keywords trending on a regular basis on Twitter.

This revelation helps to explain why Gates seemed less than emotionally distraught over the death of Epstein.

It’s an interesting theory. Most wives would be ready to divorce after finding out their husband had an affair with a much younger woman.

Another great question. Why did Epstein have so much access to the wealthy and famous to find out torrid inside secrets? With the charges leveled against Epstein, and his actual convictions, it opens up tons of questions about what was really going on among the most notorious movers and shakers.

 

That is the $64,000 question. When will the public learn more about what was found in the raid on Epstein island? The public is anxiously awaiting transparency in this case. Clearly, there is much more to these stories and what goes on in the dark, always comes to the light.

