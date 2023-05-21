Today, the Wall Street Journal published a juicy scoop to peruse with morning coffee. According to WSJ, Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates using his knowledge of an affair Gates had with a Russian bridge player.

“Jeffrey Epstein discovered that Bill Gates had an affair with a Russian bridge player and later appeared to use his knowledge to threaten one of the world’s richest men, according to people familiar with the matter.”https://t.co/HHZAtJpILp — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 21, 2023

Of course, all kinds of rumors constantly swirl around the now deceased Epstein, but a Gates spokesperson seemingly confirmed the affair acknowledging the attempted blackmail.

Most important part of the WSJ story: Gates spox confirms the affair, and confirms their interpretation of Epstein’s conduct was blackmail. It obviously looks like blackmail, but that Gates is publicly confirming as much is pretty meaningful. https://t.co/qjxP6D6XAg pic.twitter.com/nJywcL8CfK — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) May 21, 2023

Somewhat curious whether Gates is copping to this because the worst is yet to come. — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) May 21, 2023

That paragraph was certainly pretty shocking. Generally, Gates is a “no comment” kind of guy, so apparently he wanted the public to know the nature of his relationship with the disgraced Epstein.

Is it just me or is the Russian Bridge player who is at the center of the alleged Bill Gates/Epstein blackmail story a dead ringer for Greta Thunberg? pic.twitter.com/FFympZZ2Bn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 21, 2023

Wait, you’re telling me that’s NOT Greta Thunberg? — Zen Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) May 21, 2023

Admittedly, there is quite the resemblance. That is a bit of a jump scare.

I need you to get Russia, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Epstein into the same headline 2023: say no more pic.twitter.com/7gcBtxHmS5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 21, 2023

Oof! It’s like a mad lib of all the keywords trending on a regular basis on Twitter.

In another interview, Gates is asked if there’s a lesson to his previous relationship with Epstein which he says he regrets. His response “Well he’s dead — so” pic.twitter.com/WfjWL3GGoy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 21, 2023

This revelation helps to explain why Gates seemed less than emotionally distraught over the death of Epstein.

Maybe Melinda Gates' suddenly up and divorcing Bill last year was prompted by her finding out about this thing? She's repeatedly said that his relationship with Epstein is the primary reason behind the divorce. — Haggai2x19 (@haggai2x19) May 21, 2023

Now the divorce makes sense. — Laura Palamar (@LauraLigh17) May 21, 2023

It’s an interesting theory. Most wives would be ready to divorce after finding out their husband had an affair with a much younger woman.

How does someone like Epstein get this kind of dirt on powerful people? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 21, 2023

The plot thickens https://t.co/dDSjT2nnHJ — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) May 21, 2023

The video footage that Epstein had on all these elites must have been legendary. — Chris DeRosa (@ChrisDeRosa) May 21, 2023

Another great question. Why did Epstein have so much access to the wealthy and famous to find out torrid inside secrets? With the charges leveled against Epstein, and his actual convictions, it opens up tons of questions about what was really going on among the most notorious movers and shakers.

Who’s got all the evidence from Epsteins residence’s now 🤔🤔🤔 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) May 21, 2023

That is the $64,000 question. When will the public learn more about what was found in the raid on Epstein island? The public is anxiously awaiting transparency in this case. Clearly, there is much more to these stories and what goes on in the dark, always comes to the light.

