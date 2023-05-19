There is nothing like a huge info dump late on a Friday night. News just broke Senator Kyrsten Sinema is being investigated for lavish campaign expenses when she wasn’t even actually campaigning. Sinema is accused of lavish expenditures for luxury hotels, resorts and even fine wines. Oops.

To be fair, lately, it feels like an honest politician in DC is as rare as a three dollar bill, but rules are rules. Sinema isn’t a Democrat any longer, so now she has to live by those rules, almost like she is a Republican.

Exactly! Sinema chose to buck the system, so it is very important her every expenditure is gone over with a fine tooth comb.

Other tweeps suggested it may not be the revenge of the Democrats, but rather the consequences of calling out failing bank executives. Perhaps we should embrace the power of and and not or.

With the nonsense going on in DC these days, who could blame her for needing an occasional drink or three.

Some may call her fashion choices tacky or bizarre, but she never fails to brighten a room and the camera loves her.

Truly, what is active campaigning these days? We have a whole President who never left his basement during his 2020 election. That was pretty inactive campaigning as well. Biden is no more active actually governing, so should investigators really throw stones at Sinema?

Isn’t that the way it always is with Democrats these days? Step out of line and they use the power of the courts to punish dissenters.

