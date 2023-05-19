There is nothing like a huge info dump late on a Friday night. News just broke Senator Kyrsten Sinema is being investigated for lavish campaign expenses when she wasn’t even actually campaigning. Sinema is accused of lavish expenditures for luxury hotels, resorts and even fine wines. Oops.

JUST IN: An FEC complaint has called for a federal probe of Senator Kyrsten Sinema's spending. She spent more than $180,000 on luxury hotels, resorts & wine, dubbing them as "campaign expenditures." This occurred, however, while Sinema was not actively campaigning. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 20, 2023

to be honest. $180k is probably pretty minor compared to some of the other crap that all of these politicians seem to pull off on the public. — Michael Christison (@nadalingunn) May 20, 2023

How surprising. How many of them are gaming the system in a similar way? 🤔 — Rachel V (@RachelVT42) May 20, 2023

To be fair, lately, it feels like an honest politician in DC is as rare as a three dollar bill, but rules are rules. Sinema isn’t a Democrat any longer, so now she has to live by those rules, almost like she is a Republican.

Her old party is getting even lol… — Brevard Beach Bum (@BrevardBum) May 20, 2023

Now that Sinema is no longer a Democrat . . . https://t.co/pknU92iKp7 — Wendy Morris (@morrislaw) May 20, 2023

Guess Sinema hasn't been voting left enough🤔 — LLFoote (@foote_ll) May 20, 2023

The message to Sinema – get back in line — Snuggy Jr (@SnuggyJr) May 20, 2023

Exactly! Sinema chose to buck the system, so it is very important her every expenditure is gone over with a fine tooth comb.

It’s backlash from her calling out the failed bank executives. — cevanega (@carievanega) May 20, 2023

Other tweeps suggested it may not be the revenge of the Democrats, but rather the consequences of calling out failing bank executives. Perhaps we should embrace the power of and and not or.

Why would wine be covered? I get the hotels/resorts… but why would they cover the expense of alcohol? Why wouldn’t she have to pay for that out of pocket if she wanted to drink? — Gordon Freeman (@Od1nTheGreat) May 20, 2023

With the nonsense going on in DC these days, who could blame her for needing an occasional drink or three.

Another useless grifter. And the hideous clothes…with all that misused money you’d think she’d make better wardrobe choices https://t.co/ujs91cGdl7 — Clout Goblin (@GSMDMama) May 20, 2023

Some may call her fashion choices tacky or bizarre, but she never fails to brighten a room and the camera loves her.

sooooo, she was in-actively campaigning. no problem. https://t.co/MI435yAxT9 — JOHN GALTxxx (@JGaltxxx) May 20, 2023

Truly, what is active campaigning these days? We have a whole President who never left his basement during his 2020 election. That was pretty inactive campaigning as well. Biden is no more active actually governing, so should investigators really throw stones at Sinema?

And then she screwed Democrats.. https://t.co/Tc6Wxfpabq — Turban Trader ( Navaldeep) (@naval4you) May 20, 2023

Isn’t that the way it always is with Democrats these days? Step out of line and they use the power of the courts to punish dissenters.

