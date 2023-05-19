Today, Huff Post released a video snippet claiming LQBTQ Pride Parades across Florida are being cancelled because of Ron DeSantis. In the video, Huff Post claims parades in cities such as Port St. Lucie and Tampa have been cancelled due to DeSantis’ regressive policies. In reality, the new law states minors may not be present if a show or performance contains sexually explicit content. Apparently, that was a bridge too far for parade organizers.

Twitter was very confused about the reluctance of parade participants to ensure children were not exposed to content only appropriate for adults. Do babysitters not exist anymore?

Their refusal to have a parade within the new legal guidelines says much more about parade organizers than it does about Ron DeSantis.

Trending

What a concept! Perhaps, not all events are appropriate for kids, so you leave them with a trusted caregive, adults attend and have a blast.

This is the message groups like “Gays against Groomers” are working hard to spread. There are many gay activists who are adamantly opposed to inappropriate sexual content in front of children. It’s important to stop conflating the two.

Apparently, the desire to protect children from sexual exploitation is now a “far right” belief. Count us in.

Ha! It’s almost like Huff Post thinks this is a bad thing. They need to read the room and recognize a majority of Americans believe protecting kids should be our highest priority.

When it comes to protecting the innocence of children, there is a right and wrong side of history, and if a parade has to be cancelled as a result, so be it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeSantisFloirdaHuffPoLGBTQPort St. LuciePride ParadeTampa