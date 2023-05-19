Today, Huff Post released a video snippet claiming LQBTQ Pride Parades across Florida are being cancelled because of Ron DeSantis. In the video, Huff Post claims parades in cities such as Port St. Lucie and Tampa have been cancelled due to DeSantis’ regressive policies. In reality, the new law states minors may not be present if a show or performance contains sexually explicit content. Apparently, that was a bridge too far for parade organizers.

Pride events across Florida are being canceled after the state’s far-right governor signed multiple anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law. pic.twitter.com/EtdSYkxvWO — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 19, 2023

Twitter was very confused about the reluctance of parade participants to ensure children were not exposed to content only appropriate for adults. Do babysitters not exist anymore?

DeSantis stopped the sexually explicit dances happening in front of children. If they're canceling their own events because they don't get to groom kids, they're telling on themselves. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) May 19, 2023

Their refusal to have a parade within the new legal guidelines says much more about parade organizers than it does about Ron DeSantis.

Why don’t they have the event, but without kids? 🤔 — WhenHowitzersFly (@FlyingHowitzer) May 19, 2023

That’s funny how they’re canceling now because *checks notes*…children can’t attend. — Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) May 19, 2023

What a concept! Perhaps, not all events are appropriate for kids, so you leave them with a trusted caregive, adults attend and have a blast.

Winning! Another safe haven for children is rising! — 🇺🇸The Conservative Betty🇺🇸 (@BettyDavisTX) May 19, 2023

One of the cool things about the Pride parades was that they were unapologetic middle fingers to the oppressive cultural & legal diktats of their day. These self-generated cancellations say more to me about how much “Pride™️” has lost its soul than anything about FL governance. — BOUTROS ⽊ (@boutros555) May 19, 2023

It's very telling that HuffPost equates LGBTQIA+ with child grooming INSTANTLY. It's almost as if Huffpost sees a correlation/causation between the two. — Nowhere Man (@NowhereManPOV) May 19, 2023

Goes to show that it was never about “pride”. The gay republicans already knew that, but they just confirmed it. #LGBTQIA https://t.co/Uj2ZtwvJuh — The Logical Gay (@TheLogicalGay) May 19, 2023

This is the message groups like “Gays against Groomers” are working hard to spread. There are many gay activists who are adamantly opposed to inappropriate sexual content in front of children. It’s important to stop conflating the two.

If you think Ron Desantis is “far right” you shouldn’t be talking about politics. https://t.co/NSDtIUGtBe — Tom (@ThxmasRxss) May 19, 2023

Apparently, the desire to protect children from sexual exploitation is now a “far right” belief. Count us in.

BREAKING: @HuffPost stuns insiders as they aggressively fund and amplify the very first primary campaign ad for @GovRonDeSantis🤣 https://t.co/q4bs75WeiV — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 19, 2023

Ha! It’s almost like Huff Post thinks this is a bad thing. They need to read the room and recognize a majority of Americans believe protecting kids should be our highest priority.

They have to lie about it because they know most folks are actually against mutilating children and exposing kids to full and partial nudity and sexually charged exhibitionism. https://t.co/DsaER9GJnH — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) May 19, 2023

When it comes to protecting the innocence of children, there is a right and wrong side of history, and if a parade has to be cancelled as a result, so be it.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!