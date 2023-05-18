This morning, journalist Paul D. Thacker, released a shocking deep dive into the special access Taylor Lorenz and other corporate journalists were granted to specifically target accounts for suspension and banning.

1. Twitter Provided Privileged Access to Banning Queen, Taylor Lorenz #TwitterFiles Twitter engineer walking me through their reporting system, "Wow! She's a heavy user." pic.twitter.com/z7Y7q5OEyi — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 18, 2023

2. During my trip to Twitter's HQ in San Francisco, I uncovered several documents that explain why reporters now hate Twitter 2.0 Musk fired their friends and cut off their privileged access. pic.twitter.com/IWijDT71Fs — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Since Elon purchased Twitter, tweeps have all been treated to daily whining by leftist journalists complaining other users are now allowed to tweet free of previous restrictions, and defend themselves when targeted by unfriendly Twitter mobs. The horror.

3. For years, Twitter provided favoured access to "disinformation" reporters, giving them access to new products and silencing accounts. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

4. Musk ended this access and brought in new reporters to go through the company's documents–something no CEO has ever done before. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Musk brought in investigative reporters to wade through the communication history of past Twitter executives and was shocked at what he found.

5. When Twitter rolled out Birdwatch to label "misinformation" they gave NBC News Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ a demo and exclusive access. Collins was actually part of the feature's "product development." pic.twitter.com/k52l23LWgD — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

6. Collins was really loved inside Twitter, even suggesting him to moderate one of their panels. When they met w/ reporters in NYC, he admitted that Twitter helped propel his professional profile and helped him get on NPR and TV. pic.twitter.com/89G3KeKYD6 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Twitter executives were elevating certain journalists to the point it was helping them secure TV spots and massively raising their notoriety among the American public.

7. Musk has now unveiled "community notes" which allows more users to comment than Birdwatch. This hasn't worked out for "fact checkers" like Glenn Kessler at The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/ncx2yVxJ8r — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

The majority of Twitter users would agree “Community Notes” is one of the best, if not the best, new features of Twitter. It holds all tweeps to the same standard of conduct and gives a voice to a variety of different perspectives.

8. Reporters apparently also help Twitter by flipping them bills under consideration. "Our DC-based tech reporters have gotten advance copies of at least five bills …. that would give more power to regulators." pic.twitter.com/7dfT8a1R4I — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

9. Twitter dealt with bills to moderate them from suspending conservatives by ducking behind trade associations "to do the heavy lifting … as engaging or commenting … would give them more attention." — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

10. Twitter met w/ NYC reporters to "solidify key relationships, encourage intel sharing … reinforce comm's network of trusted reporters." (I was not invited) pic.twitter.com/qh1p3PNZ0a — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

11. One "trusted reporter" was Makena Kelly of Vox "She'll be reporting out of a deep red state–will mis disinformation resonate?" This implied Twitter & Makena knew the "disinformation" paradigm doesn't translate outside liberal talking circle. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

The only narratives these reporters deem valuable or accurate are the ones they approve from their liberal bubbles of privilege.

12. Kelly showed no interest in Democratic Party "misinformation" "Looking into 'Republican Party Hype House' on TikTok–tied to Turning Point USA?" pic.twitter.com/ksRVRiOQXc — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

13. CNN glad hander Brian Stelter: "Willing to come to San Francisco, wherever to meet 1:1 with spokespeople even for introductory conversations." CNN's Oliver Darcy: "Would love to hear pitches from us." pic.twitter.com/6DwSDIDsQt — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Former CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, was eager for a face to face with Twitter executives and was willing to fly out at a moment’s notice. Surely he was hoping to elevate conservative voices. Heh.

14. CNN also asked if Twitter could create a "read only mode" to protect their reporters from "harassment." (How often to reporters ask a company they cover to modify company policies?) — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Heaven forbid, CNN journalists have to read replies from the unwashed masses on Twitter. Alas, their tender feelings must be protected at all costs.

15. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan: "Always interested in account enforcement such as Rep Marjorie Taylor Green." Other Twitter Files show "disinformation" reporters obsessed with this Congresswoman. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Republican Representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MGT), received special interest from these journalists. They were very eager to shut her down and ensure her message did not spread.

16. Fox News producer for Dana Perino: "Is really eager to get us on the show …. Dana would be fair and not any more tough than the nicest person to question us in Congress." (I laughed when I first read this) pic.twitter.com/TMLSpRryEs — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

17. Fox News tech reporter Brook Singman: "I think we have a good opportunity to influence this coverage and potentially the reputations of congressional newcomers." pic.twitter.com/YyqKAj5DFA — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) May 17, 2023

Twitter users were quick to weigh in with their own theories and stories of banning and shadow blocking if you happened to cross one of these very special snowflake writers

It was no secret if you angered one of the blue elite of Twitter 1.0 no one would ever be seeing your tweets again. Glad to finally see ctual confirmation of what we all observed on here! — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 17, 2023

Good thread — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

The new owner of Twitter and the man who allowed the sunlight to pour in, Elon Musk, gave his thumbs up to the material covered in the thread.

Democrats and the legacy media hate Elon and Twitter 2.0 because Elon refuses to censor their political opponents. They hate that their narrative is getting challenged. — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) May 18, 2023

If you havent read this chain yet, its incredible what was going on with the old twitter. Now you see why liberals in the media were so mad Elon Musk bought it.https://t.co/behu6Z9WH2 — 💯 🇺🇸 𝕲𝖎𝖌𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@RealSomethingS1) May 18, 2023

It certainly feels like every time we think it has all been exposed, there is a whole new information dump. The corruption at old Twitter ran deep.

Legacy media versus Independent Journalism – Hide versus Seek. https://t.co/wxVdPzdO55 — Florida Mesothelioma Lawyer (@FL_Meso_Lawyer) May 18, 2023

New Twitter File: Twitter 1.0 had an incestuous relationship with 'disinformation' reporters, whose main aim was to censor political opponents online. And reap TV appearances and notoriety as a reward. https://t.co/yh1uIS4HWd — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) May 18, 2023

A brilliant Doctor censored for daring to question the accepted Covid narrative from our government and Dr. Fauci, summed up the thread well.

What a thread! Utterly damning to the sham legacy media has become. https://t.co/duwKhjfhLc — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 18, 2023

As the @RuthlessPodcast fellas noted at the time, Musk's purchase of Twitter may go down as one of the greatest (certainly most expensive) acts of patriotism ever. https://t.co/GdPZWyDdOl — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) May 17, 2023

Billions of dollars to show the public how corporate media manipulated narratives to benefit the left. Thankfully, Elon had the money to spend and motivation to expose it all. It has been eye opening.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off yourmembership!