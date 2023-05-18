This morning, journalist Paul D. Thacker, released a shocking deep dive into the special access Taylor Lorenz and other corporate journalists were granted to specifically target accounts for suspension and banning.

Since Elon purchased Twitter, tweeps have all been treated to daily whining by leftist journalists complaining other users are now allowed to tweet free of previous restrictions, and defend themselves when targeted by unfriendly Twitter mobs. The horror.

Musk brought in investigative reporters to wade through the communication history of past Twitter executives and was shocked at what he found.

Twitter executives were elevating certain journalists to the point it was helping them secure TV spots and massively raising their notoriety among the American public.

The majority of Twitter users would agree “Community Notes” is one of the best, if not the best, new features of Twitter. It holds all tweeps to the same standard of conduct and gives a voice to a variety of different perspectives.

The only narratives these reporters deem valuable or accurate are the ones they approve from their liberal bubbles of privilege.

Former CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, was eager for a face to face with Twitter executives and was willing to fly out at a moment’s notice. Surely he was hoping to elevate conservative voices. Heh.

Heaven forbid, CNN journalists have to read replies from the unwashed masses on Twitter. Alas, their tender feelings must be protected at all costs.

Republican Representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MGT), received special interest from these journalists. They were very eager to shut her down and ensure her message did not spread.

Twitter users were quick to weigh in with their own theories and stories of banning and shadow blocking if you happened to cross one of these very special snowflake writers

The new owner of Twitter and the man who allowed the sunlight to pour in, Elon Musk, gave his thumbs up to the material covered in the thread.

It certainly feels like every time we think it has all been exposed, there is a whole new information dump. The corruption at old Twitter ran deep.

A brilliant Doctor censored for daring to question the accepted Covid narrative from our government and Dr. Fauci, summed up the thread well.

Billions of dollars to show the public how corporate media manipulated narratives to benefit the left. Thankfully, Elon had the money to spend and motivation to expose it all. It has been eye opening.

