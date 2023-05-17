Keeper of receipts and master of the art of Twitter threads, Drew Holden, laid out the current state of Democratic senators with critical health concerns today. As readers will recall, Senator John Fetterman is facing a myriad of health challenges ranging from heart issues to depression, while Senator Dianne Feinstein is battling a case of shingles along with other undisclosed conditions. Drew starts us off with the background.

To begin with, Holden notes the Democrats are clearly trying to push Feinstein out while doing their very best to cover for Fetterman and excuse his obvious inability to effectively do his job. Why are the two senators receiving such disparate treatment. Holden has theories.

It is abundantly clear Fetterman is very far from fine and for Democrats to pretend otherwise is the height of dishonesty.

It is extremely strange Fetterman is treated as a heroic overcomer pushing through barriers and not backing down to obstacles, while Feinstein is old and needs to be put out to pasture.

Apparently, only Feinstein’s absences are problematic while Fetterman is to be celebrated for practicing self care and seeking medical treatment.

To the outside viewer, the narrative difference is so very strange and difficult to navigate.

Even CBS News joins in praising the laudable brave giant from Pennsylvania while describing Feinstein as on a “path to recovery”. Ouch!

CNN is so inspired by the Fetterman story, they are encouraging him to write a book. We assume he won’t narrate the audio portion. Surely, he’ll leave that to his wife, Gisele and her flair for the very dramatic.

Since modern corporate media is just an arm of the DNC these days, this is not at all surprising. What would be shocking is the media not parroting the Democratic party line.

As usual, Joy Reid only has a hammer and all she sees are nails everywhere. Of course, Feinstein refusing to step down is “muh racism”.

Not content to have just the Media and party spokespersons urging Feinstein to quit, the DNC paid influencer class on Twitter also piled on.

Drew’s threads are indeed always a delight and Twitter is thankful he is well and healthy and back to exposing hypocrisy.

More than a couple tweeps suggested the Democrats and the Media will dismantle the Fetterman fan club as soon as August is over and the Democratic governor can appoint a replacement without a special election. That is a very compelling theory.

At this point, Fetterman is a reliable vote for whatever plan Democrats devise to make Americans miserable and less free. Apparently, that is literally the only qualification necessary to be a Democratic legislator these days.

