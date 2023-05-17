Keeper of receipts and master of the art of Twitter threads, Drew Holden, laid out the current state of Democratic senators with critical health concerns today. As readers will recall, Senator John Fetterman is facing a myriad of health challenges ranging from heart issues to depression, while Senator Dianne Feinstein is battling a case of shingles along with other undisclosed conditions. Drew starts us off with the background.

🧵THREAD🧵 There are 2 Dem senators who are clearly not able to do their jobs. The media is working to push one – @SenFeinstein – out, while protecting the other, @JohnFetterman. I took a look @FreeBeacon. Let me know if you spot the difference.⤵️https://t.co/OvSV9usmkh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

To begin with, Holden notes the Democrats are clearly trying to push Feinstein out while doing their very best to cover for Fetterman and excuse his obvious inability to effectively do his job. Why are the two senators receiving such disparate treatment. Holden has theories.

Before we start, for anyone who would argue that Fetterman is fine, I would encourage you to watch this @FreeBeacon video and think long and hard about that idea. https://t.co/nRknmq68Od — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

It is abundantly clear Fetterman is very far from fine and for Democrats to pretend otherwise is the height of dishonesty.

Now of course there’s no way to know for certain, but my hunch is that it isn’t lost on @Slate or their compatriots that exactly one of these senators could step aside and easily have a replacement named by a blue state governor. Can you guess which? pic.twitter.com/4Z8QUEjCv5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

You’ll notice that @washingtonpost focuses on only one senator’s duration of absence, and gives only one a triumphant quote for their return. pic.twitter.com/PGLpxIQ1Zh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

It is extremely strange Fetterman is treated as a heroic overcomer pushing through barriers and not backing down to obstacles, while Feinstein is old and needs to be put out to pasture.

Apparently, only Feinstein’s absences are problematic while Fetterman is to be celebrated for practicing self care and seeking medical treatment.

For @AP, Sen. Feinstein is a “vexing problem.” Sen. Fetterman is “praised.” pic.twitter.com/5hTY10iPdX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

To the outside viewer, the narrative difference is so very strange and difficult to navigate.

For @CBSNews, Sen. Feinstein is a trivia question. Sen. Fetterman is “on a path to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/c5D9srZKSZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

Even CBS News joins in praising the laudable brave giant from Pennsylvania while describing Feinstein as on a “path to recovery”. Ouch!

@CNN is confronting Democrats to give Sen. Feinstein the boot while helping Sen. Fetterman write his autobiography about his experience. pic.twitter.com/cd7vtxPasX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

CNN is so inspired by the Fetterman story, they are encouraging him to write a book. We assume he won’t narrate the audio portion. Surely, he’ll leave that to his wife, Gisele and her flair for the very dramatic.

@RollingStone finally spills the beans that Sen. Feinstein hasn’t been lucid for a long time. For Sen. Fetterman? Well he’s just like anyone else who’s ever been to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/VC8JLia9VG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

@rollcall goes with the bold strategy here of asking whether anyone actually cares if their elected officials are ill. pic.twitter.com/u7P2Mf5FcQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

And the press is moving in the same direction as many Democrats, as @thehill illustrates here. No surprise those two are moving in tandem. pic.twitter.com/BjizHkQZsk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

Since modern corporate media is just an arm of the DNC these days, this is not at all surprising. What would be shocking is the media not parroting the Democratic party line.

I know there have been allegations of sexism and ageism around all this but I think there’s a much simpler explanation. Sen. Fetterman is a battleground senator. Sen. Feinstein is… pic.twitter.com/BsCncCsmJM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 17, 2023

As usual, Joy Reid only has a hammer and all she sees are nails everywhere. Of course, Feinstein refusing to step down is “muh racism”.

They have their paid propagandists on it as well https://t.co/aNTZ7XIQke — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) May 17, 2023

Not content to have just the Media and party spokespersons urging Feinstein to quit, the DNC paid influencer class on Twitter also piled on.

I suspect Dems are trying to prop up Fetterman through August to avoid a special election this November. https://t.co/jsRO2NQih1 — senschuh (@senschuh) May 17, 2023

More than a couple tweeps suggested the Democrats and the Media will dismantle the Fetterman fan club as soon as August is over and the Democratic governor can appoint a replacement without a special election. That is a very compelling theory.

This whole thread. This is ridiculous that these Senators are clearly not in good enough health to be in office. https://t.co/LUIOknrr5Q — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) May 17, 2023

.@SenFeinstein has outlived her usefulness so they push her out. But @JohnFetterman is still useful to them, not just despite his mental incapacity, but BECAUSE of it. He can be an obedient, compliant (D) vote for many years to come without fear of him ever thinking for himself. https://t.co/lQJtUzXysi — Natalie Argyle (@NatalieArgyle) May 17, 2023

At this point, Fetterman is a reliable vote for whatever plan Democrats devise to make Americans miserable and less free. Apparently, that is literally the only qualification necessary to be a Democratic legislator these days.

