Quite simply, our southern border is a human rights disaster and a complete catastrophe. Yesterday, it was reported migrants are given cell phones, hotel rooms and food when they illegally enter our country. Comfortably Smug, prolific tweeter, and host of the Ruthless Podcast, dropped a truth bomb.

When's the last time you traveled to a country and got a free hotel, free cell phone, and 3 meals a day, and all you had to do was show up with no passport — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 13, 2023

Heh! Most people travel with passports and still have to pay for food and lodging. What a crazy idea!

Never. But I was traveling. I wasn’t being used as an invader/insurgent to break down what little cohesion remains in a country to topple a government in slo-mo from within. https://t.co/2DUvST3oBQ — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) May 13, 2023

Exactly. Democrats are destroying the country with their immigration policies https://t.co/i9XzAT0R5G — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) May 13, 2023

Many tweeps placed the blame squarely where it belongs. The feckless and lawless Biden administration is doing its best to destroy our great county on a daily basis.

I have to pay for my cell phone. Gonna try crossing illegally here in AZ to see if I can get a free one. https://t.co/5uxGsQ8IWu — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 13, 2023

One Arizona resident posited he should just leave the country and come back in so he wouldn’t have to pay his cell phone bill himself anymore. Who can blame him?

Desert Storm. The hotel wasn’t much to look at, tho. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) May 13, 2023

Other tweeps who served their country pointed out the irony in the way migrants are being treated as opposed to our military service personnel.

And free healthcare — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) May 13, 2023

Another great point and don’t forget free education for kids, as well.

Having lived and worked in 7 different countries I’ve yet to have that privilege. I have had to meet all requirements regarding health care and financial resources in all except my home country. Yep. Good ole USA.

I’m not a happy camper. — Never Concede Kenny J. (@krjesq52) May 13, 2023

Forced, involuntary giving through taxation. “Glad” that I must give my money away to every single person on this planet who has a need. Reminds me of what Jesus said in ST version (Socialist Translation), “Love, your neighbor, as yourself, OR ELSE!” — Todd Sherrell (@todd_sherrell) May 13, 2023

There will be nowhere for us to seek asylum from far left destruction. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) May 13, 2023

Many tweeps expressed their disillusionment with continuing to pay taxes, only to have them used to support people who are not even citizens of the United States.

i was told america is a fascist wasteland though — 5th Chamber (@KillaHills10307) May 13, 2023

If you read corporate newspapers or watch mainstream media, you will certainly be told America is a terrible place. Why do all these people want to live here if that’s the case?

They had better be downmarket Android phones rocking Mint Mobile. But seriously, this is outrageous and unprecedented. The whole mess is Biden’s making and it’s clearly deliberate. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) May 13, 2023

The Biden administration has no plan to protect our southern border and, it appears, they are actively working to make the situation worse.

