Quite simply, our southern border is a human rights disaster and a complete catastrophe. Yesterday, it was reported migrants are given cell phones, hotel rooms and food when they illegally enter our country. Comfortably Smug, prolific tweeter, and host of the Ruthless Podcast, dropped a truth bomb.

Heh! Most people travel with passports and still have to pay for food and lodging. What a crazy idea!

Many tweeps placed the blame squarely where it belongs. The feckless and lawless Biden administration is doing its best to destroy our great county on a daily basis.

One Arizona resident posited he should just leave the country and come back in so he wouldn’t have to pay his cell phone bill himself anymore. Who can blame him?

Other tweeps who served their country pointed out the irony in the way migrants are being treated as opposed to our military service personnel.

Another great point and don’t forget free education for kids, as well.

Many tweeps expressed their disillusionment with continuing to pay taxes, only to have them used to support people who are not even citizens of the United States.

If you read corporate newspapers or watch mainstream media, you will certainly be told America is a terrible place.  Why do all these people want to live here if that’s the case?

The Biden administration has no plan to protect our southern border and, it appears, they are actively working to make the situation worse.

