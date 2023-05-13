President Joe Biden was invited to give the commencement speech to excited graduates at Howard University this weekend. Usually, these speeches are inspirational and uplifting for graduates. Generally, speakers talk of the future, give advice for facing life’s adversities, and generally sending the happy grads off to start their new lives. Never one to even meet the lowest expectations, President Biden chose a different kind of speech, indeed.

Doesn’t that make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Our country is facing crises ranging from the economy to people dying from Fentanyl transported through our porous border, but Biden thinks the biggest problem in the country is apparently … white supremacy. Yikes.

I think it’s only fair for Joe to give up his Presidency immediately and allow Kamala to take over. If Biden is serious about the evils of white supremacy, that is one easy fix.

To be clear, Biden probably does not even know what state he is in, so don’t take too much of what he says seriously.

Absolutely! Reports of cartels running the southern border are rampant, yet race baiting continues to be Biden’s main focus.

Back when he was campaigning from his basement, Biden promised he would be a President for the whole country, yet continues this harmful rhetoric.

As these brilliant tweeps point out, this day is meant to be a day of memory making with family and friends. Graduates are looking forward to the future and how they can achieve their own American dreams, and this is the send off they received. Disgusting.

Well said. It’s a shame President Biden took this opportunity to try to divide the country rather than uplift and inspire. A huge miss for him and our country.

