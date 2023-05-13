President Joe Biden was invited to give the commencement speech to excited graduates at Howard University this weekend. Usually, these speeches are inspirational and uplifting for graduates. Generally, speakers talk of the future, give advice for facing life’s adversities, and generally sending the happy grads off to start their new lives. Never one to even meet the lowest expectations, President Biden chose a different kind of speech, indeed.

BIDEN at Howard University: "The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU…" pic.twitter.com/qPL3bkGsCx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2023

Doesn’t that make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Our country is facing crises ranging from the economy to people dying from Fentanyl transported through our porous border, but Biden thinks the biggest problem in the country is apparently … white supremacy. Yikes.

So, the white president of the United States is complaining about 'white supremacy.' Got it. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 13, 2023

I think it’s only fair for Joe to give up his Presidency immediately and allow Kamala to take over. If Biden is serious about the evils of white supremacy, that is one easy fix.

Wait, last week he said it was Climate Change! Bingo!!! https://t.co/Mm1J4jrYt5 pic.twitter.com/mTbKzEFuuA — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) May 13, 2023

To be clear, Biden probably does not even know what state he is in, so don’t take too much of what he says seriously.

According to the US Dept of Homeland Security, Mexican cartels income from smuggling illegal migrants into the USA has soared from $500M in 2018 to $13B + this year. An increase of 2,500%. — Very Old (@oldhongkong) May 13, 2023

Absolutely! Reports of cartels running the southern border are rampant, yet race baiting continues to be Biden’s main focus.

I am SO sick of listening to his drivel. Our country is a laughingstock. — Reggie Phalange (@jumpmedic) May 13, 2023

Joe what was it you said back in 2020, you were going to unify the country…working well I see — Nigel Bartholomew Hogwallop LGB ✂️ TQ (@BythewayNigel) May 13, 2023

Adult back in charge, uniting, not mean tweeting. https://t.co/HghxfjYsGl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 13, 2023

Back when he was campaigning from his basement, Biden promised he would be a President for the whole country, yet continues this harmful rhetoric.

I am just repeating this bold face lie because it has been one of the Democrats more successful talking points meant to distract the populace from our disastrous and totalitarian policies which we have no intention of changing. — Robert Heitner (@Robert_Heitner8) May 13, 2023

He couldn’t just wish them well and congratulate everyone on their achievements, instead he goes on an unnecessary and divisive rant. Very inappropriate. Missed opportunity. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) May 13, 2023

This speech is a complete disgrace to the nation and undermines the decency of the vast majority of the U.S. population. Nice unity speech to the graduating class. Sarcasm intended. — Jim Riedl (@JimRiedl1) May 13, 2023

No conviction, no character, no courage, not an original thought in his head. Just a soulless, pandering liar reading the same tired lines from the same tired script. https://t.co/BMsnBIoIBM — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 13, 2023

As these brilliant tweeps point out, this day is meant to be a day of memory making with family and friends. Graduates are looking forward to the future and how they can achieve their own American dreams, and this is the send off they received. Disgusting.

No you are the most dangerous thing to our homeland. 🤬 https://t.co/IdNIVS3COA — 🇺🇲Shanni🇺🇲 (@ShanniLilbit70) May 13, 2023

Words have power. They can lift the mind to imagined heights, or cast looming shadows which dim and obscure; they can inspire individuals and motivate communities, or they can undermine self-confidence and corrode the connective fibers of a society. Every day, and in every word,… https://t.co/fAcJy1SfiL — Bex (@BexStreams) May 13, 2023

Well said. It’s a shame President Biden took this opportunity to try to divide the country rather than uplift and inspire. A huge miss for him and our country.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!