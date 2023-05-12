Recently, companies like Disney and Bud Lite, have felt the wrath of American consumers when they attempted to push woke gender ideology onto consumers. Now, it appears Target is giving it the old college try. Apparently, they have learned no lessons from the recent missteps of Disney and Bud Lite. Activist organization, Gays Against Groomers, recently shared this video from a Target store visit.

This is what you will find in the kid’s section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing. We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how… pic.twitter.com/8g1UC41zAY — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 10, 2023

Wow! Target is even selling onesies so your newborn can be woke right out of the womb. Twitter was quick to respond to this utter nonsense being promoted to young children.

Just ONE more company LOSING IT! target = Go Woke, Go Broke! target has become the leader in child grooming. NOT WHERE I WANT TO SHOP! https://t.co/hvgVk4SyVr — Dave, NOT In CA anymore! (@aRealCArepub) May 12, 2023

People are messed up if they have to try and groom children https://t.co/TSye2UOIZ0 — Scott President Elect (@scottb791) May 12, 2023

Not ten years ago there was universal agreement in Western Culture that we opposed FGM/MGM in tribal cultures worldwide & actively sought to end them via State Dept, etc. Now @Target sells merch encouraging underage kids so like 3rd world country kids and choose irreversible… — JW (@C130GuyBNA) May 10, 2023

Remember when we all agreed children were perfect just the way they were born and there was no need to treat them as if they are in the ‘wrong body’? Good times!

I haven’t shopped at Target, Kohl’s, bed bath and beyond since 2020. No longer drinking AB products, only Coors light for me. People’s purchasing power matters! — Coffee Black (@loztruthseeker) May 10, 2023

Absolutely! Voting with your hard-earned dollars makes a difference. Just ask Bud Lite!

@Target yoooooooo? Where’s the “Hopefully normal kids exist soon too” t shirt? An entire section pop up, but you have no other equal representation? pic.twitter.com/8AYdmQ164u — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) May 10, 2023

Endorsed! Please let children be children again instead of forcing all of these adult ideas into their heads.

This is what I found in my Target this very morning. And there was a lot more than just this. pic.twitter.com/gQamaOzKq1 — Azzila 🙄 (@azzilathehun) May 10, 2023

Other tweeps shared their pics from their own Target trips and it was equally as shocking.

They specifically put it on the corner of the aisle, right next to one of the highest traffic areas in store and nearest the main entrance. — Daniel H (@rottizelt) May 10, 2023

Keep it up! I just walked in on this display yesterday. It practically hits you over the head when you walk in. Clothes for kids and babies. — Laura (@LauraKissak) May 10, 2023

Other tweeps noted the high-profile location items were given in the store. Target made sure to put the section in a high-traffic area most customers have to pass to access the rest of the store. Target purposely wanted parents to have to go by the brightly colored display with their kids forcing uncomfortable conversations.

Shame on them.

I quit Target years ago when they started letting men into the women's dressing rooms and bathrooms. — NCPATRIOT (@psddavis) May 10, 2023

I stopped shopping there because of their bathroom policy. My daughters and granddaughters stopped shopping there too! — Just A_Mom (@JustAMo33131528) May 10, 2023

Target has been ignoring the sanctity of women’s private spaces for some time now. The merchandise is taking things to a whole new level.

That is ridiculous. I miss the days when kids clothes didn’t include grooming and political statements — Maggie 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@MaggieTudor33) May 10, 2023

Don’t we all? Bring back childhood free of politics and indoctrination.

