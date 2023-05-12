Recently, companies like Disney and Bud Lite, have felt the wrath of American consumers when they attempted to push woke gender ideology onto consumers. Now, it appears Target is giving it the old college try. Apparently, they have learned no lessons from the recent missteps of Disney and Bud Lite. Activist organization, Gays Against Groomers, recently shared this video from a Target store visit.

Wow! Target is even selling onesies so your newborn can be woke right out of the womb. Twitter was quick to respond to this utter nonsense being promoted to young children.

Remember when we all agreed children were perfect just the way they were born and there was no need to treat them as if they are in the ‘wrong body’? Good times!

Absolutely! Voting with your hard-earned dollars makes a difference. Just ask Bud Lite!

Endorsed! Please let children be children again instead of forcing all of these adult ideas into their heads.

Other tweeps shared their pics from their own Target trips and it was equally as shocking.

Other tweeps noted the high-profile location items were given in the store. Target made sure to put the section in a high-traffic area most customers have to pass to access the rest of the store. Target purposely wanted parents to have to go by the brightly colored display with their kids forcing uncomfortable conversations.

Shame on them.

Target has been ignoring the sanctity of women’s private spaces for some time now. The merchandise is taking things to a whole new level.

Don’t we all? Bring back childhood free of politics and indoctrination.

