Last night at midnight, Title 42, a rule put into place during the Covid era restricting illegal immigration, was set to end. The Biden administration chose to end Title 42 opening the door for a huge influx of new migrants at our southern border. The border is already in crisis, and the end of Title 42 will only exacerbate what is already a human rights disaster. Right before Title 42 was set to expire, the DeSantis administration was victorious in securing an injunction against a policy allowing migrants to be set free without a court date.

Any time the Biden administration is unhappy, something wonderful probably just happened for regular Americans.

Ashley Moody, the Attorney General of Florida sued the Biden Administration and secured this tremendous victory. Celebration broke out on Twitter upon hearing the news.

Thankfully, there are state-level legislators and attorneys willing to fight Biden’s illegal orders with the power of the courts.

The Biden administration has decided to enact rules and regulations and dare states to sue them. It’s shameful to see a presidential administration acting with lawless intent and forcing lawsuits to restrain them.

While tweeps were thankful to Ashley Moody and the DeSantis administration, many wondered why their own Republican state officials are not also fighting back against this feckless Biden administration.

Other tweeps noted this was a good first step, but we need cooperation from other countries to truly make a lasting impact on the illegal immigration issue.

Whenever there is bad news for the lawless Biden administration, corporate media seems to get a frog in their throat. It’s so very strange.

There is no doubt the border is a huge mess and this is only one battle in a war it will take all legislators of good conscience to solve.

