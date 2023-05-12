Last night at midnight, Title 42, a rule put into place during the Covid era restricting illegal immigration, was set to end. The Biden administration chose to end Title 42 opening the door for a huge influx of new migrants at our southern border. The border is already in crisis, and the end of Title 42 will only exacerbate what is already a human rights disaster. Right before Title 42 was set to expire, the DeSantis administration was victorious in securing an injunction against a policy allowing migrants to be set free without a court date.

Just hours before Title 42 expired, a lawsuit by the DeSantis administration in Florida blocked the Biden White House from releasing illegal aliens without court dates. https://t.co/HpHSb5XcjY pic.twitter.com/vOqZrk5P1L — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 12, 2023

Still, it shows DeSantis’ team understands lawfare, and the Biden administration is currently seething. https://t.co/1phO2ekXR3 pic.twitter.com/ZoGfXbwUtz — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 12, 2023

Any time the Biden administration is unhappy, something wonderful probably just happened for regular Americans.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Federal judge grants Attorney General Moody’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining @JoeBiden’s unlawful “Parole with Conditions” mass release policy ahead of Title 42 expiration.https://t.co/lP4htLKdRk — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 12, 2023

Ashley Moody, the Attorney General of Florida sued the Biden Administration and secured this tremendous victory. Celebration broke out on Twitter upon hearing the news.

With Title 42 Expiring At Midnight, DeSantis' Attorney General Takes Last Minute Legal Action Against Biden Administrationhttps://t.co/CvoAPjbs49 — DC Enquirer (@DcEnquirer) May 11, 2023

.@govrondesantis & @AshleyMoodyFL beat Biden, again! SUES Feds and is GRANTED a temporary restraining order on illegal immigrant parole release policy. Read the full order 👇https://t.co/1qYyvckfRV — Taryn Fenske (@tarynfenske) May 12, 2023

Migrant parole releases BLOCKED by a federal judge tonight as a result of a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida. The Biden admin argued that if the releases were blocked, CBP would have 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month & would be “catastrophic”. https://t.co/HydPaF5tsL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2023

Thankfully, there are state-level legislators and attorneys willing to fight Biden’s illegal orders with the power of the courts.

We took swift action to protect the American people from @JoeBiden’s unlawful plan to release thousands of illegal immigrants when Title 42 lifts in an hour. I am grateful for the quick decision by the federal judge.https://t.co/uv6natkL83 https://t.co/hgJMuNLIJL — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 12, 2023

The Biden administration has decided to enact rules and regulations and dare states to sue them. It’s shameful to see a presidential administration acting with lawless intent and forcing lawsuits to restrain them.

Hey @AGTennessee are you following suit? Florida keeps winning for EVERYONE. https://t.co/iqe22njnhl — Tennessee Freedom (@TNFreedom21) May 12, 2023

Sometimes it feels like Ron DeSantis is the only thing keeping this country from completely collapsing. 🇺🇸🐊 https://t.co/ZqaEt7bccB — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) May 12, 2023

Florida comes through once again.. #MakeAmericaFlorida While we have Politicians and others at the border "talking" about what is happening, Florida is doing something about it.. Hey .@GovAbbott you owe AG Moody and .@GovRonDeSantis a big Thank You. So does America. https://t.co/hn2x87yd7K — #DeSantis2024- Russ (@RussSegner) May 12, 2023

States have to protect themselves at any lawful measure against the tyrannical madness of Joe Biden's allowed immigration invasion. https://t.co/hvtS0iWu8K — Tabitha Varela (@TabithaVarela) May 12, 2023

For the folks who are criticizing the court date, DeSantis's AG has bought critical time for ALL Americans and they duly elected representatives and Senators to pass legislation. Remember the court date gives us a record of who they are with some "unique" identifier. Without it,… — EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) May 12, 2023

Now this is how you make a case. Even if it's a token outcome (court dates 3 years out is arguably a token but on the other hand it ensures a paper trail had to be created). The lawfare aspect – and knowing where the levers are and having the foresight to pull them, strategy. https://t.co/bCsDK8VX3C — BreadthNDepth ☘️ (@breadth_n) May 12, 2023

While tweeps were thankful to Ashley Moody and the DeSantis administration, many wondered why their own Republican state officials are not also fighting back against this feckless Biden administration.

Joe Biden and Mayorkas wanted to just auto release Illegal Immigrants without going through normal process and given hearing dates-

If area overflowed. They were relying on the Honor System for those who illegally entered U.S. This order prevents their plan for 14 days .. https://t.co/r9OMU1wxt0 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 12, 2023

Congratulations to @AGAshleyMoody for a huge win enjoining the Biden Administration’s catch and release policies at the border! https://t.co/esoGJUA51r — Will Scharf (@willscharf) May 12, 2023

Thank You AG Moody for fighting for us when our Government chooses not to protect us & prefers to fight for illegal immigrants instead. — DL (@disinteres_dl) May 12, 2023

Other tweeps noted this was a good first step, but we need cooperation from other countries to truly make a lasting impact on the illegal immigration issue.

This is good. It’s the temporary answer to Title 42. We need cooperation from Mexico & the Dominican Republic in order to process people safely and effectively through the border with identification as a prerequisite from intl. governments. https://t.co/wXx0ejBlgQ — Benjamin Hill (@BlazeIndustrial) May 12, 2023

Why isn’t our media talking about the judges order? — Carl Panico (@PanicoMan1) May 12, 2023

This is a choice. Joe Biden is choosing open borders https://t.co/2HDCcKWtYo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 12, 2023

Whenever there is bad news for the lawless Biden administration, corporate media seems to get a frog in their throat. It’s so very strange.

A border agent tells me, "we weren't even allowed to go down to the river last night. The current mission of BP is no longer about security, its about migrant care and migration management." — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) May 12, 2023

There is no doubt the border is a huge mess and this is only one battle in a war it will take all legislators of good conscience to solve.

