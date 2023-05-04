Today, First Lady Jill Biden tweeted a picture of herself waving as she boarded a plane headed to the coronation of King Charles in England. The coronation will take place on May 6 and Biden will represent the United States at this historic occasion.

Twitter is at its very best when a public figure tweets a post like this – the comment section was on fire. It is International Firefighter’s Day and we needed them because FLOTUS was getting smoked!

Yes, please, Dr. Jill! Do not offend the Brits as you did Latino Americans when you compared them to breakfast tacos. Yikes!

Trending

If Jill’s past fashion choices are any indication, hopes are not high back here in the USA.

While teachers are great, it does seem strange the president or vice president is not attending to represent the country. You know, the people who were actually elected.

Oh, sweet Heavenly grace! No accents, Jill. That went horribly last time.

Truth! When citizens of Ohio were suffering after a train derailment and chemical spill, Jill Biden was nowhere to be found. Attending a fancy coronation is more appealing than empathizing with hurting Americans, apparently.

Other tweeps did not pass up the opportunity to mention Hunter Biden’s ongoing child support case and the Biden family’s refusal to acknowledge Hunter’s four-year-old daughter, Navy. The Biden family owes the American public an answer for their continued snub of this innocent child.

Unfortunately, it’s likely taxpayer dollars are paying for this excursion across the pond.

We, at Twitchy, are nothing if not gracious, so best wishes to the First Lady and please don’t embarrass us. Heh.

