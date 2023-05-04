Today, First Lady Jill Biden tweeted a picture of herself waving as she boarded a plane headed to the coronation of King Charles in England. The coronation will take place on May 6 and Biden will represent the United States at this historic occasion.

Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III – the first in 70 years! It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries. pic.twitter.com/V7sSq3HCOB — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 4, 2023

Twitter is at its very best when a public figure tweets a post like this – the comment section was on fire. It is International Firefighter’s Day and we needed them because FLOTUS was getting smoked!

Pro tip – just as Hispanics don't like to be called breakfast tacos – please don't slight the Brits by calling them your favorite biscuits and tea. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 4, 2023

Will you refer to the British as breakfast crumpets? https://t.co/UOQuE8jnuS — Donkey Irritant (@donkeyirritant1) May 4, 2023

Yes, please, Dr. Jill! Do not offend the Brits as you did Latino Americans when you compared them to breakfast tacos. Yikes!

Joe too tired or are you afraid of what he will say. https://t.co/kDoeIzfWzw — jshay17739 (@jshay17739) May 4, 2023

You should have sat this one out, Jill. https://t.co/nPg3bnEh5E — gregoire (@mistergeezy) May 4, 2023

Please arrive to the ceremony on time and do not wear a hideous hat or a couch fabric frumpy dress. TIA https://t.co/TtABRiB7YW — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) May 4, 2023

Can’t wait to see your outfit. Curtains, drapes or tablecloth? https://t.co/r5RL4gwRI3 — I❤️myDog🐶 (@brendakae42) May 4, 2023

If Jill’s past fashion choices are any indication, hopes are not high back here in the USA.

Wow, NOT the President NOT the Vice President, but a school teacher is going to represent the USA #KingCharlesCoronation https://t.co/sacZb8mmgt — 🙋🏽‍♀️😹🇺🇸 Holly Incognito (@HollyforFlorida) May 4, 2023

While teachers are great, it does seem strange the president or vice president is not attending to represent the country. You know, the people who were actually elected.

Make sure you tuck Joe in before you leave. https://t.co/l5OUjMif32 — Greg Sheeler (@SheelerGreg) May 4, 2023

Shameful and embarrassing that the United States is now being represented by wifey https://t.co/cX0M4NTpcD — Forrest glenn (@Forrest3300) May 4, 2023

Joe's too old and tired to make the trip, huh? https://t.co/AFlAWBnSLN — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) May 4, 2023

Just don't try speaking in a British accent like when you tried to speak Spanish that one time… that was really dreadful.

"See say puwadray" 😂 https://t.co/bXTM0cjUYk — KTE🖤☮️ (@kahootz138) May 4, 2023

Oh, sweet Heavenly grace! No accents, Jill. That went horribly last time.

But you can’t go to East Palestine, Ohio! — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) May 4, 2023

Truth! When citizens of Ohio were suffering after a train derailment and chemical spill, Jill Biden was nowhere to be found. Attending a fancy coronation is more appealing than empathizing with hurting Americans, apparently.

Why don't you acknowledge your granddaughter?

I thought decency was on the ballot with you & Joe. #HunterBidendaughter #HunterBidenChildSupport #badgrandma https://t.co/ngLc4swNtx — MinnesotaMomma (@MommaMinnesota1) May 4, 2023

Other tweeps did not pass up the opportunity to mention Hunter Biden’s ongoing child support case and the Biden family’s refusal to acknowledge Hunter’s four-year-old daughter, Navy. The Biden family owes the American public an answer for their continued snub of this innocent child.

I hope you're paying for the entire trip with YOUR money, not mine. https://t.co/h4DWMKNDuV — WakeupCall (@GetOutOfMyWorld) May 4, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s likely taxpayer dollars are paying for this excursion across the pond.

We, at Twitchy, are nothing if not gracious, so best wishes to the First Lady and please don’t embarrass us. Heh.

