Today, noted writer and pundit, Jonathan Turley, posted a tweet decrying the Biden family and their treatment of Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter, Navy. The story is back in the news as Hunter has been ordered to appear in person in Arkansas court tomorrow. The situation is sad all around and Turley expressed how many Americans view the sickening situation.

Christina Pushaw, a member of the Ron DeSantis’ communications team promptly replied to Turley’s tweet.

Indeed, the mother of Hunter’s child has shown tremendous grace as the whole of the White House and the media attacked and belittled her.

Former Jill Biden speechwriter, Michael LaRosa, seemingly offended by Pushaw’s praise of the mother of Hunter’s child, took the time to lash out at Pushaw.

Coming for Pushaw is never a good idea and rarely ends well as Michael soon found out.

Pushaw ended LaRosa with a simple gif.

For those who don’t remember this cringe moment in Jill Biden’s speech history, she compared the Latino population to ‘breakfast tacos’.  LaRosa was the speechwriter for that absolute disaster and was promptly fired.

Not content with just the knockout punch, Pushaw followed up her response to LaRosa with one more dig.

We are laughing!

Twitter users added some additional insult to LaRosa’s injuries.

Of course, some people don’t know when to take the L, and LaRosa fired back one more time.

DeSantis and Florida have dealt with many lawsuits by angry leftists lately, but thankfully, they keep winning.

Heh! Free advice and Michael should take advantage of it.

