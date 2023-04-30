Today, noted writer and pundit, Jonathan Turley, posted a tweet decrying the Biden family and their treatment of Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter, Navy. The story is back in the news as Hunter has been ordered to appear in person in Arkansas court tomorrow. The situation is sad all around and Turley expressed how many Americans view the sickening situation.

The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother… https://t.co/pKkQprJXac — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2023

Christina Pushaw, a member of the Ron DeSantis’ communications team promptly replied to Turley’s tweet.

The mother has shown great restraint and class considering the situation. To be honest though, as much as it’s not ideal to have a deadbeat father, it can be just as bad or worse to have a selfish and troubled father like Hunter involved in a kid’s life. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

Indeed, the mother of Hunter’s child has shown tremendous grace as the whole of the White House and the media attacked and belittled her.

Former Jill Biden speechwriter, Michael LaRosa, seemingly offended by Pushaw’s praise of the mother of Hunter’s child, took the time to lash out at Pushaw.

LOL, @ChristinaPushaw, shouldn’t you be a more concerned about amateur hour in Tallahassee instead of tweeting about the private life of the President’s son? Is the Governor’s wife/are his kids/parents/in-laws fair game too? Whose families are fair game, Christina? #justasking https://t.co/q7RxcfnhLF — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) April 30, 2023

Coming for Pushaw is never a good idea and rarely ends well as Michael soon found out.

Pushaw ended LaRosa with a simple gif.

Did someone say breakfast tacos? pic.twitter.com/CUf2M0v526 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

For those who don’t remember this cringe moment in Jill Biden’s speech history, she compared the Latino population to ‘breakfast tacos’. LaRosa was the speechwriter for that absolute disaster and was promptly fired.

JILL BIDEN: Hispanics are “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio." She actually said this.pic.twitter.com/P2BUDKhMxm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2022

Not content with just the knockout punch, Pushaw followed up her response to LaRosa with one more dig.

Jill Biden’s press secretary who got fired for a speech calling Latinos “breakfast tacos” has thoughts. https://t.co/ltCcnLRW6Y — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

We are laughing!

Twitter users added some additional insult to LaRosa’s injuries.

This is exactly how a (former) press secretary would respond when they have no answer for the Biden family disowning an innocent grandchild because she’s inconvenient for their image and no way of spinning their awfulness as something good. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) April 30, 2023

If there was laptop evidence that DeSantis's family had sold the country out to China, it might be a valid comparison. — Richbrilliant (@richbrilliant99) April 30, 2023

Of course he’s wearing a mask outdoors in his profile pic. — Sara Moore (@SMooreesq) April 30, 2023

Of course, some people don’t know when to take the L, and LaRosa fired back one more time.

Hey @ChristinaPushaw spewing lies are $expensive these days! I’d be careful! Don’t you guys have enough lawsuits on your hands these days? Lol https://t.co/GWlXpJ2e7q — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) April 30, 2023

DeSantis and Florida have dealt with many lawsuits by angry leftists lately, but thankfully, they keep winning.

Go to therapy. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

Heh! Free advice and Michael should take advantage of it.