Yesterday, former candidate for Congress, Trump supporter, and independent journalist, Laura Loomer, released a scathing screed attacking DeSantis and his response to his wife’s cancer diagnosis in late 2021.

In her missive, Loomer accuses DeSantis of putting his own desire for power over his wife’s health concerns and suggested he should have stepped down as governor and cared for his wife.

Community Notes, Elon Musk’s crowd-sourced fact-checking addition to Twitter, quickly jumped in to correct the record. Casey DeSantis was thankfully declared cancer free in March of 2022 and the election took place November 2022, months after her remission.

The Twitter community, as a whole, was quick to disavow Loomer’s statement about DeSantis and how he managed his wife’s serious illness.

One thing Tweeps have is a long memory. Many remembered this ad released during the 2022 Gubernatorial race when Casey recounted this difficult time in their life.

Hard words and accusations are often lobbed during heated campaigns but many tweeps found this jab by Loomer to go miles too far.

Most conservatives watched former First Lady Melania Trump unfairly targeted by the media.

It was cruel to Melania and some believed this to be shades of what Melania was forced to endure.

While some Tweeps pointed out Loomer does not represent most Trump supporters (very true), popular conservative pundit AGHamilton pointed out President Trump signal boosted another Loomer article just this morning. Note, it had nothing to do with her nasty dig at Casey DeSantis.

Our tweeps will always find a way to make light of even the worst situations. Remember, laugh so you don’t cry.

