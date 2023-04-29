Yesterday, former candidate for Congress, Trump supporter, and independent journalist, Laura Loomer, released a scathing screed attacking DeSantis and his response to his wife’s cancer diagnosis in late 2021.

I’m going to say something that needs to be said because it shows how power hungry and dishonest DeSantis is. When he had his eyes on re-election, his wife was sadly diagnosed with cancer. I’m happy to see she has recovered. When she was diagnosed with cancer, DeSantis didn’t… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 28, 2023

In her missive, Loomer accuses DeSantis of putting his own desire for power over his wife’s health concerns and suggested he should have stepped down as governor and cared for his wife.

Community Notes, Elon Musk’s crowd-sourced fact-checking addition to Twitter, quickly jumped in to correct the record. Casey DeSantis was thankfully declared cancer free in March of 2022 and the election took place November 2022, months after her remission.

Imagine saying something as gross as this and then getting fact-checked for it. A really bad look for Team Trump. https://t.co/iGcUCq8UPv pic.twitter.com/oFkI8N7nn4 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 29, 2023

Loomer's tweet has earned a community note. Short version, Mrs RDS beat her cancer months before the campaign. — I Died of COVID (@David_H_Baker) April 29, 2023

The Twitter community, as a whole, was quick to disavow Loomer’s statement about DeSantis and how he managed his wife’s serious illness.

What is your malfunction? https://t.co/0SSTR1EZE2 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 28, 2023

It's always important to remember that Laura Loomer is a bad person. But if you forget, she'll remind you.https://t.co/LNtEdvRLj2 pic.twitter.com/Ynd3ZJlChe — Facts Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 28, 2023

His wife testifies as to how he was there for her and how he cared for his children while she was going the her chemo treatments and what a great husband he was during that most difficult time. Who are we going to believe, Laura Loomer or Casey herself? — Truth & Justice (@Sull10Justice) April 29, 2023

One thing Tweeps have is a long memory. Many remembered this ad released during the 2022 Gubernatorial race when Casey recounted this difficult time in their life.

This really tells the story of how @RonDeSantisFL fights for Florida the same way he does for @CaseyDeSantis and his family. pic.twitter.com/vSWRjh92wv — Jeanette M. Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) October 10, 2022

Hard words and accusations are often lobbed during heated campaigns but many tweeps found this jab by Loomer to go miles too far.

LOOmer is so insanely jealous of what Ron and Casey DeSantis have…. How much does it suck to be that evil? If the Trump campaign doesn’t see that this stuff pushes potential voters away, then I don’t know what else to say. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) April 28, 2023

It is more than despicable as many of us spent years defending Melania from the garbage the press and others spewed. Would still do the same today. The need to slam Casey speaks volumes about the ghoul Loomer. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) April 28, 2023

Most conservatives watched former First Lady Melania Trump unfairly targeted by the media.

It was cruel to Melania and some believed this to be shades of what Melania was forced to endure.

Laura Loomer does not represent the vast majority of Trump supporters in my opinion. Indeed I think many of the divisive comments are coming from agent provocateurs of the Enemy.

"We must all hang together or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately" – Benjamin Franklin — Casey Carlson (@qdaddy247) April 27, 2023

While some Tweeps pointed out Loomer does not represent most Trump supporters (very true), popular conservative pundit AGHamilton pointed out President Trump signal boosted another Loomer article just this morning. Note, it had nothing to do with her nasty dig at Casey DeSantis.

As an example. Yesterday bigot and lunatic Laura Loomer posted a viral post despicably attacking the DeSantis family by accusing RD of being a bad husband & power hungry for not quitting when Casey DeSantis had cancer and today Trump is promoting her on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/atemIK4of1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 29, 2023

Trump is going to pick Loomer as his running mate, isn’t he? — Berg 0️⃣ (@cydonia0) April 29, 2023

Our tweeps will always find a way to make light of even the worst situations. Remember, laugh so you don’t cry.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!