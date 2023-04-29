Dr. Fauci appeared in an interview with Christine Amanpour yesterday to reflect on the COVID response and specifically school closings. Fauci made it clear he does not believe he should be blamed for, well, basically anything. He was doing the best he could in his very esteemed opinion of himself, and his critics are all just Monday morning quarterbacking. One stunning revelation from the interview was his daughter worked at a school that only closed for 2 weeks during COVID and they did pretty well in his estimation.

“We have to get away from the blame game,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. Shutdowns were necessary, he adds, but some “schools stayed closed far too long.” That said, he says the school where his daughter taught shut down for two weeks and “they didn’t do too badly.” pic.twitter.com/DlPnWShomj — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 28, 2023

Twitter was shocked by these revelations, to say the least. The response was brutal and unforgiving.

It's always a red flag when someone claims “we have to get away from the blame game” when an important issue is being assessed. https://t.co/UB1xDDMNhk — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) April 29, 2023

If I am ever found in front of a judge, I'm going to start with "We have to get away from the blame game." https://t.co/PMMTupfKJo — Notalia : Anti-Groomer (@NotaliaMateo) April 29, 2023

Neat. Really seems like something you could have spread the word about maybe 2 and a half years ago. https://t.co/k41egc5dT1 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 29, 2023

They didn't seem to mind the blame game when they were handing out the blame to the unvaxed. https://t.co/SVWzkuIkN3 pic.twitter.com/dIaXN9bICV — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) April 29, 2023

Oh, back then, there was plenty of blame to go around. Along with blame, people also lost their jobs, their professional licenses, and their friends.

Let’s not bicker and argue over who ruined whose lives https://t.co/DI2jjimslV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 29, 2023

It’s amazing how bygones should just be bygones now, isn’t it?

You can get past the blame game when everyone is completely honest about their behavior. Fauci has not been honest. https://t.co/VjtngOYNFF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 29, 2023

This is exactly right! Society can start to heal and move on when everyone, including Dr. Fauci, is completely honest. As of now, that has not happened and we are not ready to make nice.

"We have to get away from the blame game" said the architect of the policy that devastated the education of a generation. https://t.co/n8cE677PE9 — David McCune, MD, MPH (@davidemccune) April 29, 2023

Study after study bears out how school children were affected by the Fauci policies. Children missed important in-person instruction and major milestones like graduation, sports, and proms. This is time we can never give them back.

Public officials who defraud the American people, advocate policies that infringe on Constitutional rights, recommend lockdowns that do immense amounts of economic damage, and harm an entire generation of children emotionally and academically over a virus with a 99.999% survival… https://t.co/K2zxBGBZMh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 29, 2023

RX Name the school, Fauci. My son’s TN private school moved to remote learning for the second half of the 2020 spring semester. They went back in person in August and were considered ‘edgy’ for Nashville. https://t.co/eFudwK60Gr — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 29, 2023

Some tweeps questioned Fauci’s story as they lived nearby and this was not their experience. It’s so strange Fauci did not talk about the miraculous school only being closed for two weeks where his daughter worked when he was recommending other schools close.

Per usual, Redsteeze says it best.

Nah.

Americans are not ready to move on and offer forgiveness until there has been a full accounting of what went wrong and a plan to never make these mistakes again.