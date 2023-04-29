Dr. Fauci appeared in an interview with Christine Amanpour yesterday to reflect on the COVID response and specifically school closings. Fauci made it clear he does not believe he should be blamed for, well, basically anything. He was doing the best he could in his very esteemed opinion of himself, and his critics are all just Monday morning quarterbacking. One stunning revelation from the interview was his daughter worked at a school that only closed for 2 weeks during COVID and they did pretty well in his estimation.

Twitter was shocked by these revelations, to say the least. The response was brutal and unforgiving.

Oh, back then, there was plenty of blame to go around. Along with blame, people also lost their jobs, their professional licenses, and their friends.

It’s amazing how bygones should just be bygones now, isn’t it?

This is exactly right! Society can start to heal and move on when everyone, including Dr. Fauci, is completely honest. As of now, that has not happened and we are not ready to make nice.

Study after study bears out how school children were affected by the Fauci policies. Children missed important in-person instruction and major milestones like graduation, sports, and proms. This is time we can never give them back.

Some tweeps questioned Fauci’s story as they lived nearby and this was not their experience. It’s so strange Fauci did not talk about the miraculous school only being closed for two weeks where his daughter worked when he was recommending other schools close.

Per usual, Redsteeze says it best.

Nah.

Americans are not ready to move on and offer forgiveness until there has been a full accounting of what went wrong and a plan to never make these mistakes again.

