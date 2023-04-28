Today, news broke that the amendment to Florida’s Resign to Run law cleared all hurdles to head to the governor’s desk for signature. Before the amendment, the law was confusing in regard to a sitting governor’s responsibility to resign their position to run for a federal office. Many lawyers felt it did not apply to a governor running for a federal position, but to clarify the language, the Florida legislature passed an amendment to make it clear resignation was not necessary. Governor DeSantis is widely expected to sign the new provision into law as soon as he returns from an overseas trip.

Bill passed by lawmakers changes Florida law to ensure "resign-to-run" is not applied to presidential candidates as DeSantis mulls 2024 runhttps://t.co/MKORneDR5Y — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 28, 2023

Response to this news was swift and Twitter was sharply divided. Let’s kick it off with a few celebrating the news.

So based, Desantis about to sign the resign to run law change in order to cement his run for President! https://t.co/Wts733MgiH — Gabe in Hot Arizona🔥 (@schoolmaster456) April 28, 2023

Resign to run amendment passed in FL Leg. Heading to Gov for signature. Trump lost that one. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 28, 2023

Earlier in the week, rumors swirled President Trump was headed to Tallahassee to try and stop the amendment from progressing. Fox Business Reporter Charles Gasparino reported it as Breaking News.

BREAKING: My GOP sources with ties to Florida's GOP leadership say the rumor is @realDonaldTrump plans to go to Tallahassee and kill this bill to totally derail @GovRonDeSantis running for prez. It's getting nasty! https://t.co/fVt36amPej — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 25, 2023

Either Trump changed his mind or his coaxing was unsuccessful, but DeSantis supporters could not resist the chance to dunk on Gasparino about how his tweet aged.

Time to name the folks who lied to you, if anybody really said this I mean. https://t.co/ehuljbSMsP — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) April 28, 2023

Hey @CGasparino … you should stop listening to this source. https://t.co/MKCns7opzX — GayPatriot Imprisoned (@GayPatriot) April 28, 2023

It’s hard to resist a victory lap. Always important to vet those anonymous sources.

Is Trump taking taxi to Tallahassee to make sure he ‘kills’ the attempt to nullify the “Resign to Run” bill? He’s sure taking his sweet time. No reports of his arrival so far. He’d better hurry, the Governor is about to sign it. 😂😂😎 — Nels (@debitking) April 28, 2023

Not everyone was excited about this provision heading to the governor’s desk and they were more than happy to speak their minds with their full chests.

In another dystopian process, Ron DeSantis gets to sign a repeal of "Resign to Run" in Florida so he can keep office while running for President. Democrats need to sue him and force him to resign b/c he was running before the law took effect. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) April 28, 2023

Several Tweeps were kind enough to share some advice if the governor intends to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

“Resign to run” just magically happened to pass here in Florida. Ron, if you go for it, you’ll regret it. Your only real chance is in 2028. If you run now, in 2024, you won’t win, and it’ll hurt your chances in 2028. — Ryan Ward 🇺🇸 (@ryanward87) April 28, 2023

Told you guys that DeSantis would announce in May, & this is what they were waiting for in changing the resign to run law secretly. DeSantis has completely screwed himself by not being honest, & has deceived many people by running a shadow Presidential campaign this entire time. https://t.co/5s4rV43ZWF — Take Your Country Back (@Fight4Freedom02) April 28, 2023

To be fair, the amendment was to clear up ambiguity and likely never pertained to a presidential run, and it certainly has not been a secret. One thing about Florida, the Sunshine Laws are broad and it’s extremely difficult for legislators to get away with any shenanigans.

While I disagree with the idea of changing the law for a single man. It is nice that the resign to run laws will be further clarified. Cuz they were a bit messy/openish to interpretation. https://t.co/oreDWnSgMQ — Sabatini Stan "We're So Back" (@WilliamTaftStan) April 27, 2023

There were also clear heads who looked past their own politics and celebrated clearing up a muddy law, so it is easier for everyone to understand in the future. Kudos!

There needs to be an organized effort to put community notes on every incorrect tweet from a media outlet or journalist about the resign-to-run law. https://t.co/kjOsXs5nmk — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 28, 2023

There is so much misinformation flying about this new provision. Maybe one of the many ‘misinformation reporters’ on Twitter could clear it up for the readers. Just kidding! We know they are never interested in helping Republicans.

Only 5 states have Resign-to-run laws: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, and Texas. So, most think it's unnecessary. — Hal Carter (@Big_Hal) April 28, 2023

Another interesting factoid many readers may be unaware of is very few states have a resign-to-run law, so Florida will come into alignment with the large majority of other states when Governor DeSantis signs this bill. Twitter is always teaching us new things.

Immediately upon the announcement the bill was headed to Governor DeSantis’ desk a PAC urging him to run for president released a new ad. It’s beginning to look like an announcement is coming soon.

Governor @RonDeSantisFL is the winner America needs as president. pic.twitter.com/aWPLhLaofb — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) April 28, 2023

When you love politics, primary season is like your Super Bowl and we at Twitchy look forward to all the twists, turns, polls, rallies, and announcements in the future. Check back every day for your latest 2024 Presidential race updates!

