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Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday

Jacob B.
Nov 01, 2026 3:20 PM
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Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday
AP Photo/Patrick Sison

"Typically, we'd expect 1-2 Senate races and 10-15 House races to be *uncalled* as of early Wednesday morning," tweets Nate Silver.

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A close election would be left hanging in the balance by such a margin. If it is not close, it may not matter.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS

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