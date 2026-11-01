Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday

"Typically, we'd expect 1-2 Senate races and 10-15 House races to be *uncalled* as of early Wednesday morning," tweets Nate Silver.

Fully newsletter is here. I also get into the Q of *when* the results might be known. Typically, we'd expect 1-2 Senate races and 10-15 House races to be *uncalled* as of early Wednesday morning. Alaska and Maine are slow to count their votes. https://t.co/AxKdIbEg6H — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 1, 2026

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A close election would be left hanging in the balance by such a margin. If it is not close, it may not matter.