DeSantis Promotes Gold and Silver Coming to the Sunshine State

"Exciting news for gold and silver enthusiasts!" tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida).

Exciting news for gold and silver enthusiasts! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 11, 2026

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Gov. DeSantis reposts a tweet containing a quote about why Florida was chosen.

"Florida was chosen for Glint’s first US-based vault because Florida has gone further than almost any jurisdiction in the world in giving gold and silver a formal monetary role. We wanted our first US vault in a state that recognizes the importance of gold and silver as currency the same way we do, just like our clients." https://t.co/6dfR5yONfV — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) October 11, 2026

The quote from Glint reads as follows.

Florida was chosen for Glint’s first US-based vault because Florida has gone further than almost any jurisdiction in the world in giving gold and silver a formal monetary role. We wanted our first US vault in a state that recognizes the importance of gold and silver as currency the same way we do, just like our clients.

Every gold and silver enthusiast in the country may make their way to the Sunshine State.