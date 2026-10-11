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DeSantis Promotes Gold and Silver Coming to the Sunshine State

Jacob B.
Oct 11, 2026 3:57 PM
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DeSantis Promotes Gold and Silver Coming to the Sunshine State
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

"Exciting news for gold and silver enthusiasts!" tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida).

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Gov. DeSantis reposts a tweet containing a quote about why Florida was chosen.

The quote from Glint reads as follows.

Florida was chosen for Glint’s first US-based vault because Florida has gone further than almost any jurisdiction in the world in giving gold and silver a formal monetary role. We wanted our first US vault in a state that recognizes the importance of gold and silver as currency the same way we do, just like our clients.

Every gold and silver enthusiast in the country may make their way to the Sunshine State.

News Topics FLORIDA | RON DESANTIS

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