Chart Demonstrates Varying Effect of Changing Media on Politics

Patrick Ruffini posts an interesting chart.

Yup https://t.co/aLV0kQN6vY — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 11, 2026

That helps demonstrate several things, and it is also revealing. Based on it, newspaper circulation began going down shortly before the turn of the century, just as home broadband began to launch its way up and, following that, smartphone ownership. An important part to consider is the "out-party approval of the president." That graphic shows that back prior to the 1960s, it would be at or above 50 percent from time to time. That is a dramatic departure from today's levels.

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Contemporarily, many may be guilty of selective confirmation through the media. They may seek sources that confirm what they think, and go with those to the exclusion of other, even contradictory, reporting. When there were limited options, if there was more than one source to receive news, that would be it. A newspaper consumer would have what the paper said alone. He would not have other sources to compare and add to what that one offered. Nowadays we have a lot. We can seek what we want to find, and that can be both beneficial to the whole and problematic when used narrowly.

Partisanship in the media should not be neglected as a consideration. With the advent of cable news came talk and opinion shows of all kinds. That can be thrilling to have, but it quite well could have influenced the American media consumer to a greater degree than we are even now aware. It is not that people are not smart enough to think for themselves, but a widespread inundation of politically charged (primarily in the cases of party operatives) commentary and opinion would have some effect.