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Bondi and Terrell Agree With Scavino's Case for #ConfirmBlanche

Jacob B. | 2:20 PM on August 02, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi concurs with Dan Scavino's case for #ConfirmBlanche with a series of USA emojis.

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Department of Justice Senior Counsel and Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell supports the case.

Dan Scavino uses a New York Post editorial to make the case for #ConfirmBlanche.

The Department of Justice is important. It should be staffed by men and women who shall work true to its mission:  "To uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights."

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PAM BONDI TODD BLANCHE

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