Bondi and Terrell Agree With Scavino's Case for #ConfirmBlanche

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi concurs with Dan Scavino's case for #ConfirmBlanche with a series of USA emojis.

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Department of Justice Senior Counsel and Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell supports the case.

Dan Scavino uses a New York Post editorial to make the case for #ConfirmBlanche.

New York Post Editorial Board: “On top of a distinguished private-sector record, Blanche has logged 15 years of sterling service in the Justice Department, including a flawless performance as assistant US attorney in New York: He’s the sort of serious career lawyer everyone… pic.twitter.com/cbaBeKv4T9 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) August 1, 2026

The Department of Justice is important. It should be staffed by men and women who shall work true to its mission: "To uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights."