Bondi and Terrell Agree With Scavino's Case for #ConfirmBlanche

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi concurs with Dan Scavino's case for #ConfirmBlanche with a series of USA emojis.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/WciwlndFrg— Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) August 2, 2026
Department of Justice Senior Counsel and Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell supports the case.
Pam, Dan and I are in total agreement! Confirm Todd Blanche NOW! @PamBondi @Scavino47 @DAGToddBlanche @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bTI8lxsC1T— LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) August 2, 2026
Dan Scavino uses a New York Post editorial to make the case for #ConfirmBlanche.
New York Post Editorial Board: “On top of a distinguished private-sector record, Blanche has logged 15 years of sterling service in the Justice Department, including a flawless performance as assistant US attorney in New York: He’s the sort of serious career lawyer everyone… pic.twitter.com/cbaBeKv4T9— Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) August 1, 2026
The Department of Justice is important. It should be staffed by men and women who shall work true to its mission: "To uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights."
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