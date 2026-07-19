Sen. Chuck Grassley Pleads on Behalf of Farmers

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) goes to the mat on behalf of U.S. farmers.

Pres Trump I ask u do for farmers what you hv done for consumers of pharmaceutical products. The situation is this. American companies that produce seed fertilizer &chemicals are selling their products overseas &particularly Brazil at gr8 discounts unfair to American farmers — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 19, 2026

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In the case of corn seed American farmers r paying a 68% premium over whats paid in Brazil Please study this if you find an injustice to the American farmer announce something shortly even if you can’t negotiate right away. A very big thank you from the American farmer — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 19, 2026

Sen. Grassley provides a description of the situation. Farmers use seed and other products to grow crops. Seed-producing companies sell their products to farmers. Those same producers can sell those same products outside the U.S. at discounted rates, disenfranchising the American farmer when it comes to global competition. Basically, it can be less expensive to operate a farm in other parts of the world because of the premiums being paid on crop-growing products by American farmers.

Crops feed people, and products used to grow crops feed crops. So this is vital to our well-being. We cannot, as a nation, mistreat those who labor to keep us nourished. They do essential work that many people may find undesirable. Everyone eats. There is no going around that part of the economy. We must ensure that those who produce our food are endowed with every advancement and aid that can be provided to them for the work that they do.

U.S. Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley should receive immediate action and unwavering support on this issue.