Qatar Agents in Congress? McDonald’s Has Stricter Background Checks. Kat Cammack’s Bill Wa...
Bill Maher: 'I'm Not Living in Commie America' – Says His 2028 Vote...
What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race...
BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame...
Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story...
Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is...
*HIC* AOC's Rant Over People Making Fun of Her Foreign-Policy IGNORANCE Has X...
Adam Schiff SCOLDS Trump/Americans for Being Mean to Canada. SCHOOLING That Came Next...
Check OUT Maine Dem Ashley Webb's BATS**T Social Media (Oddly Enough, It's Not...
Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW...
VIP
Oh LOOK! ANOTHER Woke, Progressive, Wack-Job Virginia Superintendent Is in the News AGAIN...
Chinese Election Interference Bombshell as Johnson Pushes SAVE AMERICA Agenda
VIP
Moob Swings: Man-Breasted Democrat George Conway Laughably Claims Trump Has Low Testostero...
VIP
Law Prof Butthurt That Trump Fired New US Attorney an Hour After He...

Sen. Chuck Grassley Pleads on Behalf of Farmers

Jacob B. | 1:05 PM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) goes to the mat on behalf of U.S. farmers.

Advertisement

Sen. Grassley provides a description of the situation. Farmers use seed and other products to grow crops. Seed-producing companies sell their products to farmers. Those same producers can sell those same products outside the U.S. at discounted rates, disenfranchising the American farmer when it comes to global competition. Basically, it can be less expensive to operate a farm in other parts of the world because of the premiums being paid on crop-growing products by American farmers.

Crops feed people, and products used to grow crops feed crops. So this is vital to our well-being. We cannot, as a nation, mistreat those who labor to keep us nourished. They do essential work that many people may find undesirable. Everyone eats. There is no going around that part of the economy. We must ensure that those who produce our food are endowed with every advancement and aid that can be provided to them for the work that they do.

Recommended

What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race After Freezing Harder Than Biden
justmindy
Advertisement

U.S. Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley should receive immediate action and unwavering support on this issue.

Tags:

CHUCK GRASSLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race After Freezing Harder Than Biden
justmindy
Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW
Sam J.
Bill Maher: 'I'm Not Living in Commie America' – Says His 2028 Vote Is in Play As Dems Shift Radical
justmindy
Qatar Agents in Congress? McDonald’s Has Stricter Background Checks. Kat Cammack’s Bill Wants to Fix It
justmindy
BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans
Sam J.
Adam Schiff SCOLDS Trump/Americans for Being Mean to Canada. SCHOOLING That Came Next Will CRACK You Up
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race After Freezing Harder Than Biden justmindy
Advertisement