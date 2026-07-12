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Mitt Romney Remembers Sen. Lindsey Graham With Ukraine on the Brain

Jacob B. | 1:29 PM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh)\

"Lindsey Graham's dedication to the cause of freedom inspired the oppressed and chastened the tyrants," former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tweets. "A most fitting tribute to his life will be the unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."

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Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) account, @LindseyGrahamSC, posted the following at 2:02 AM EST on Sunday, July 12th, 2026.

Sen Graham was 71-years-old and was the incumbent Republican nominee to continue filling the Class II U.S. Senate seat of the state of South Carolina.

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