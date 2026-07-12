Mitt Romney Remembers Sen. Lindsey Graham With Ukraine on the Brain

"Lindsey Graham's dedication to the cause of freedom inspired the oppressed and chastened the tyrants," former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tweets. "A most fitting tribute to his life will be the unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."

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Lindsey Graham’s dedication to the cause of freedom inspired the oppressed and chastened the tyrants. A most fitting tribute to his life will be the unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 12, 2026

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) account, @LindseyGrahamSC, posted the following at 2:02 AM EST on Sunday, July 12th, 2026.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

Sen Graham was 71-years-old and was the incumbent Republican nominee to continue filling the Class II U.S. Senate seat of the state of South Carolina.