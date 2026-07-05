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The Secret Service Turns 161

Jacob B. | 1:35 PM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, Pool

The Secret Service clocks 161 years of service.

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"161 years ago, our agency was forged by a determined group dedicated to protecting the Nation's currency," tweets the U.S. Secret Service. "Since then, our mission has expanded, and today, the Secret Service stands as one of the world's most formidable law enforcement agencies. Time and again, we have met every challenge—not by luck, but through the resolute strength and grit of those and grit of those who step forward, fully aware of the demands and sacrifices this duty requires. We honor our legacy and charge ahead with purpose."

The agency describes its mission, as found at SecretService.gov, as, "We are one of America's oldest federal law enforcement agencies, originally created in 1865 to stamp out rampant counterfeiting in order to stabilize America's young financial system."

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