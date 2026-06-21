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Sen. Rand Paul Fumes About Healthcare Expense

Jacob B. | 1:51 PM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

"Everything, including healthcare, is expensive," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweets. "Obamacare subsidies are contributing to the problem; we ought to repeal and replace this disaster once and for all."

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Perhaps there are some solutions to the healthcare expense problem that we can find.

In recent times, the United States has put many dollars and much energy into public health, something that remains one of the most, if not the most, controversial and potentially hazardous government undertakings in recent history. Bills are passed. Studies are conducted. A medial expert speaks what seems to be the inarguable word on a particular health issue before another medical expert offers a differing opinion. Private insurance, too expensive as it is, gets regulated and then castigated and then regulated some more. Population and birth and aging statistics are used to fit agendas. Government taking over the healthcare system is rightly decried as a threat to freedom, while the fact that there are individuals and families lacking access to quality healthcare due to inadequate resources is rightly objected to as unacceptable. We have not handled healthcare well, both the problems that are presented by where we find ourselves, and the search for ways to fix those problems.

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We have it well here, but it is not unreasonable to want to stay well. It is hard to graft hundreds of millions of people together as far as health and wellness go. But we can do the best we can. We must constantly and repeatedly reassess whether what we are doing is the best we can do. Getting healthcare expenses under control should be a top priority.

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