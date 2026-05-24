Veterans Affairs and Armed Services Remember on Memorial Weekend

Memorial weekend brings out the memorializing and remembrance of those who have given everything in this life for the sake of freedom, for the United States of America, and for their fellow citizens.

Advertisement

VA honors Memorial Day and the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. Their legacy reminds us to cherish life and secure our loved one’s future. Honor your service and the benefits you’ve earned with life insurance. Life Insurance is an… pic.twitter.com/DdX5u7byCq — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) May 24, 2026

Under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the National Cemetery Administration. The NCA's mission is stated as, "The National Cemetery Administration makes sure those who served this nation are never forgotten by providing dignified burial services for Veterans and eligible members and maintaining more than 150 cemeteries."

This Memorial Day weekend, CENTCOM remembers and honors the lives and legacies of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/ICbFSQ46ar — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 24, 2026

Memorial Day and Veterans Day hold two very different meanings. 🇺🇸



Tomorrow, we honor those who lost their lives in service to our nation. In November, we thank the living veterans who served.



Share this to help remind Americans of the difference. pic.twitter.com/cjLKBMlY5w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 24, 2026

Some have died on the front lines at places a lot of us will never go. We should remember. They did so to defend freedom. Families, communities, towns, cities, counties, states, and our whole nation are and have been indelibly altered by the loss of those who took the ultimate hit for the rest of us. We should remain grateful, fostering a deep spirit of thanksgiving within us for what we have been given. That should be the case at all times, not just during the Memorial Day period of the year, at which time we do appropriately pause for a concentrated look at those who died serving others. At the same time, we should have thanksgiving that we as a nation are not a militaristic society; we boast a capable military, but it should not control us.