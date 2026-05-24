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Veterans Affairs and Armed Services Remember on Memorial Weekend

Jacob B. | 3:02 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Memorial weekend brings out the memorializing and remembrance of those who have given everything in this life for the sake of freedom, for the United States of America, and for their fellow citizens.

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Under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the National Cemetery Administration. The NCA's mission is stated as, "The National Cemetery Administration makes sure those who served this nation are never forgotten by providing dignified burial services for Veterans and eligible members and maintaining more than 150 cemeteries."

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Some have died on the front lines at places a lot of us will never go. We should remember. They did so to defend freedom. Families, communities, towns, cities, counties, states, and our whole nation are and have been indelibly altered by the loss of those who took the ultimate hit for the rest of us. We should remain grateful, fostering a deep spirit of thanksgiving within us for what we have been given. That should be the case at all times, not just during the Memorial Day period of the year, at which time we do appropriately pause for a concentrated look at those who died serving others. At the same time, we should have thanksgiving that we as a nation are not a militaristic society; we boast a capable military, but it should not control us.

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