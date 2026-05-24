Bernie Sanders Proves Dave Portnoy Right — Stumps for Maine’s Nazi Sympathizer
Fishy Move: Fl Gov Candidate James Fishback Marries Mystery Blonde Weeks After Ditching...
Thomas Massie Melts Down: 'AI Hotel Room Throuple Video With AOC and Omar'...
WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately...
Veterans Affairs and Armed Services Remember on Memorial Weekend
And Just Like That She Became a Meme: Clueless Correspondent's WH Shooting...
'SICK of It': Taxpayer Confronting Local Gov for Putting Illegals First Will Take...
What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat...
James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT...
Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms...
VIP
Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening...
It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE...
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on...
Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL...

Rubio Condemns Hezbollah Call to Overthrow Lebanese Government

Jacob B. | 3:53 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As if things could not get any more involved in the world of foreign affairs, a condemnation of Hezbollah's call to overthrow the Lebanese government is made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

The statement reads as follows.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hizballah’s reckless call to overthrow Lebanon’s democratically elected government.

Hizballah has ignored repeated calls from the legitimate Government of Lebanon to cease its attacks and respect a ceasefire. Instead, it has continued firing on Israeli positions and moving fighters and weapons into southern Lebanon. This is a deliberate campaign to destabilize the country and maintain its power at the expense of the future of the Lebanese people.

The Government of Lebanon is working to deliver recovery, reconstruction, international assistance, and a stable future for its citizens with the full support of the United States. Hizballah, by contrast, is actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction.

The United States stands firmly with the legitimate Government of Lebanon as it works to restore its authority and build a better future for all its people. Hizballah’s threats of violence and overthrow will not be allowed to succeed. The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end.

Recommended

WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately After
justmindy
Advertisement

We shall see where this goes. Overthrowing governments is something most grown adult countries see as just plain wrong. Nevertheless, we get reports of such things happening or that a sufficient reason and cause underlie to suspect that it may happen.

Think about Secretary Rubio for a few seconds. He is having to involve himself in multiple problems at one time. This is on the heels of all that goes on with Iran. He is going to need some time to rest in the future. That too-early-o'clock in the morning wakeup may need to be unplugged. But look, this is a super big deal. If some of these messes can get wiped up, it is on.

Tags:

MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately After
justmindy
Bernie Sanders Proves Dave Portnoy Right — Stumps for Maine’s Nazi Sympathizer
justmindy
And Just Like That She Became a Meme: Clueless Correspondent's WH Shooting Reaction Immortalized
Eric V.
Thomas Massie Melts Down: 'AI Hotel Room Throuple Video With AOC and Omar' Cost Me the Race
justmindy
Fishy Move: Fl Gov Candidate James Fishback Marries Mystery Blonde Weeks After Ditching Crypto Girlfriend
justmindy
'SICK of It': Taxpayer Confronting Local Gov for Putting Illegals First Will Take Your Breath Away (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately After justmindy
Advertisement