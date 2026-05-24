Rubio Condemns Hezbollah Call to Overthrow Lebanese Government

As if things could not get any more involved in the world of foreign affairs, a condemnation of Hezbollah's call to overthrow the Lebanese government is made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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🇺🇸🇱🇧 JUST IN: U.S. Strongly Condemns Hezbollah’s Call to Overthrow Lebanese Government



Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a firm statement condemning Hezbollah in the strongest terms for its “reckless call” to overthrow Lebanon’s democratically elected government.



Rubio said… pic.twitter.com/fpDI7BLGjd — Political Pen (@politicalpen_) May 24, 2026

The statement reads as follows.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hizballah’s reckless call to overthrow Lebanon’s democratically elected government. Hizballah has ignored repeated calls from the legitimate Government of Lebanon to cease its attacks and respect a ceasefire. Instead, it has continued firing on Israeli positions and moving fighters and weapons into southern Lebanon. This is a deliberate campaign to destabilize the country and maintain its power at the expense of the future of the Lebanese people. The Government of Lebanon is working to deliver recovery, reconstruction, international assistance, and a stable future for its citizens with the full support of the United States. Hizballah, by contrast, is actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction. The United States stands firmly with the legitimate Government of Lebanon as it works to restore its authority and build a better future for all its people. Hizballah’s threats of violence and overthrow will not be allowed to succeed. The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end.

We shall see where this goes. Overthrowing governments is something most grown adult countries see as just plain wrong. Nevertheless, we get reports of such things happening or that a sufficient reason and cause underlie to suspect that it may happen.

Think about Secretary Rubio for a few seconds. He is having to involve himself in multiple problems at one time. This is on the heels of all that goes on with Iran. He is going to need some time to rest in the future. That too-early-o'clock in the morning wakeup may need to be unplugged. But look, this is a super big deal. If some of these messes can get wiped up, it is on.