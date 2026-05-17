Brian Stelter Shares a Bad News Poll for AI

A poll result about AI is shared by Brian Stelter, with the quote, "If AI were a candidate for political office, it would be losing in a landslide."

"If AI were a candidate for political office, it would be losing in a landslide." https://t.co/5uPBMVV9oD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 17, 2026

Advertisement

Of course, AI is not a candidate for political office, which, while obvious, makes an important point that it is not beholden to the electorate. It can be frightening. There is hardly a time when AI and its residual effects are not present with us in society. We are going to have to learn how to cope with this. We are going to have to learn what it can do and what it cannot do. And we are going to have to learn how to say 'no' to it, hitting the proverbial power-off button.