Bill Kristol Is Concerned About How It Could Be Used

"Those of us in the pro-democracy movement can and should hold both of these positions," tweets Bill Kristol, who goes on to spell those out.

Those of us in the pro-democracy movement can and should hold both of these positions.



1. We unequivocally reject violence.



2. We will unequivocally oppose efforts by this administration to use last night as an excuse to try to suppress criticism and criminalize dissent. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 26, 2026

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"We unequivocally reject violence," Kristol continues. "We will unequivocally oppose efforts by this administration to use last night as an excuse to try to suppress criticism and criminalize dissent."

Any tragic circumstance should not be exploited for sordid gain. Words fail to describe the heinous depths to which any officeholder or powerful figure who would forcibly use their position and influence to educe certain behaviors from those over whom they have such influence has sunk. That may not happen in this case, but we should ever be on guard against it happening. There could come someone willing to use whatever tools he has at his disposal to do whatever he feels to whoever stands in his way.