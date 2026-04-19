Sen. Mike Lee Cites Poll About Voting Identification

Sen. Mike Lee cites a CBS/YouGov poll result on the topic of "requiring a valid photo I.D. to vote."

The SAVE America Act:



Offering what Americans want pic.twitter.com/62oEZlfFNW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 19, 2026

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That graphic indicates that 80 percent of those surveyed favor requiring a valid photo I.D. to vote, and 20 percent of them oppose such a requirement.

There is nothing more fundamental to a free republic than the vote. Accordingly, there is no issue more fundamental than ensuring that each qualified U.S. citizen retains the right to cast a vote that counts as one vote and is not reduced from that.

All of government flows from the vote of the people. Some officeholders obtain their positions through appointments or otherwise indirectly from electors, but, at some level, an elected person or body of elected people holds authority over the matter. Thus, the vote establishes the bedrock foundation upon which our entire system of government rests. The vote fuels our nation and moves it forward. It constitutes the demonstration and real-life manifestation of self-government. Beyond abstract hypothesis, theoretical potentiality, or ideological debate, the vote does something. It takes an action, an action that counts.

Elections should be held in such a manner that each qualified citizen has the opportunity to cast one vote that counts as such.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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