OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That...
Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered 31 Years Later
IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied...
Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome
OOPS: Tim Kaine ACCIDENTALLY Explains WHY Virginia Redistricting Is WRONG and Unfair While...
Bill Maher Takes Former Biden Lackey to the Cleaners in FIERY Debate About...
WHOA: TMZ Actually MOCKS Ilhan Omar's Claim That OOPSIE Her Accountant Made Her...
VIP
Kamala Harris Throws Epic Tantrum Over Trump’s Iran Stance – Trips Over HERSELF...
OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About...
Since We ALREADY Know About Swalwell, NOW POLITICO Can Share Deep-Dive They Could've...
SHOCKA! Atlantic 'Journo' Behind HOAX-Y Hit Piece on Kash Patel Has History of...
VIP
Joyce Carol Oates: Trump Likely Embarrassed Because His Assassination Attempt ‘Looked So A...
Unhinged Philly Mayor Asks Uber and Lyft How Dare They Tell Her How...
Repugnant Liar Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Bag) Went Overseas to Blast Trump's 'Totalitarian Take...

Sen. Mike Lee Cites Poll About Voting Identification

Jacob B. | 1:58 PM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Sen. Mike Lee cites a CBS/YouGov poll result on the topic of "requiring a valid photo I.D. to vote."

Advertisement

That graphic indicates that 80 percent of those surveyed favor requiring a valid photo I.D. to vote, and 20 percent of them oppose such a requirement.

There is nothing more fundamental to a free republic than the vote. Accordingly, there is no issue more fundamental than ensuring that each qualified U.S. citizen retains the right to cast a vote that counts as one vote and is not reduced from that.

All of government flows from the vote of the people. Some officeholders obtain their positions through appointments or otherwise indirectly from electors, but, at some level, an elected person or body of elected people holds authority over the matter. Thus, the vote establishes the bedrock foundation upon which our entire system of government rests. The vote fuels our nation and moves it forward. It constitutes the demonstration and real-life manifestation of self-government. Beyond abstract hypothesis, theoretical potentiality, or ideological debate, the vote does something. It takes an action, an action that counts.

Elections should be held in such a manner that each qualified citizen has the opportunity to cast one vote that counts as such.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MIKE LEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake
Grateful Calvin
Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome
Gordon K
IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied France
Grateful Calvin
Bill Maher Takes Former Biden Lackey to the Cleaners in FIERY Debate About Senate Dems and Israel (WATCH)
Sam J.
OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About Black Community
Sam J.
WHOA: TMZ Actually MOCKS Ilhan Omar's Claim That OOPSIE Her Accountant Made Her Rich by Accident and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake Grateful Calvin
Advertisement