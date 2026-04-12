Report: Artemis II Pilot Makes a Point of Thanking God

Artemis II pilot Victor Glover gives a quote after his journey.

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Artemis II pilot Victor Glover praises God after his crew's historic moon mission, saying his experience and gratitude are "too big" for one body. pic.twitter.com/4wy4HTnzUY — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 12, 2026

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The pullquote from the Fox News graphic reads as follows.

"I wanted to thank God in public, and I want to thank God again, because even bigger than my challenge trying to describe what we went through, the gratitude of seeing what we saw, doing what we did, and being with who I was with... it's too big to just be in one body."

What a testimony it is. What an experience that must have been to see what they saw and go where they went. It is good for all of us to humbly remember the creator and recognize his work in and beyond our own world. The progress of the sciences has generously given out-of-this-world experiences, literally, to a watching world. We are so grateful to them that they have blessed us forever with glimpses that penetrate beyond our own inhabited planetary sphere, such as these.