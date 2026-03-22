Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Remembers Robert Mueller

Senate Democratic Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) tweets, "Robert Mueller devoted his life to the service of our country."

Robert Mueller devoted his life to the service of our country. He earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam & he led the FBI with professionalism rising above the fray of partisan politics.



May his legacy of integrity be a guiding light for all those who enter public… — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 22, 2026

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Whip Durbin's entire tweet reads in the following paragraph.

"Robert Mueller devoted his life to the service of our country. He earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam & he led the FBI with professionalism rising above the fray of partisan politics. May his legacy of integrity be a guiding light for all those who enter public service."

Robert S. Mueller, III served as the sixth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from September 4, 2001, until September 4, 2013. He was nominated to that post by former President George W. Bush.

Formerly its chairman, Sen. Durbin is currently the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.