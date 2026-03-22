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Sen. Eric Schmitt Attempts to Interpret Democrat Values

Jacob B. | 2:02 PM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

"Washington Democrats know they can't pass a bill giving amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants," Sen. Eric Schmitt (D-Missouri) tweets. "So the next best thing is to defund the agency charged with immigration enforcement for a de facto amnesty."

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"Democrats here value illegal immigrants more than the traveling public, disaster relief and Americans' safety," Sen. Schmitt continues. "Once you understand this reality their actions are predicable."

Values become evident when actions reveal them. It can be concluded that Democrats do not value departments and agencies they do not fund, or they would have acted otherwise. The time comes when enough is enough. Departmental hostage taking has consequences, which could be serious and long-term. There are other ways for minority legislative caucuses to make points. A constructive discussion can be had about the best methods of safety enforcement in all aspects of society, but in the meantime, disturbing those already in place and charged with keeping us all safe from dangers displays an unserious and petulant attitude on the part of those who would do that.

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