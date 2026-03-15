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Jonathan Turley Rants Against the Shutdown

Jacob B. | 2:42 PM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Law professor Jonathan Turley goes on a six-tweet rant criticizing the shutdown.

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People do not realize how important something is until it stops. Some things are not meant to be lightswitched on and off whimsically. Consistency must be found somewhere in this. There must be a commonly understood base point so that so many are not left in limbo.

Legitimate debates about government revenue distribution and funding can be had without departmental hostage taking. Additionally, legitimate debates about how, not merely the need, to cut wasteful government spending should be had with actions backing the results of those. Take the case to the people, and hammer out the fine points inside of the congressionally prescribed avenues. If some want to argue to give less for defense, make the case for that. Do it properly, not by drama-filled political power grabs.

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JONATHAN TURLEY

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