Jonathan Turley Rants Against the Shutdown

Law professor Jonathan Turley goes on a six-tweet rant criticizing the shutdown.

I am currently in Houston on my way to a book event in Florida. I am hearing horror stories from passengers caught up in the Democratic shutdown. It is outrageous that these members are continuing to receive their pay while these federal employees cannot support their families... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

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...I agree with Sen. John Kennedy that we should have a law that freezes pay for members of Congress in any government shutdown. It is easy for these members to just shrug off the national security and personal costs of this shutdown while continuing to receive their own pay... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

...Nevertheless, they expect the Coast Guard, DHS, and TSA employees to protect them with their lives as these federal employees struggle to feed their families... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

...I spoke with one family who missed their flight due to the hours-long wait in security lines caused by this shutdown. This was their long-planned vacation with three young kids... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

...We all get the Democratic opposition to immigration enforcement policies. However, creating chaos in airports and cutting funds for security agencies during a fight with a terrorist regime hardly seems rational... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

...Whatever comes from this political gambit, the first priority should be the passage of a bill that freezes congressional pay during full or partial shutdowns. Most citizens consider the Coast Guard, DHS, and TSA a greater priority for funding than the 535 members of Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 15, 2026

People do not realize how important something is until it stops. Some things are not meant to be lightswitched on and off whimsically. Consistency must be found somewhere in this. There must be a commonly understood base point so that so many are not left in limbo.

Legitimate debates about government revenue distribution and funding can be had without departmental hostage taking. Additionally, legitimate debates about how, not merely the need, to cut wasteful government spending should be had with actions backing the results of those. Take the case to the people, and hammer out the fine points inside of the congressionally prescribed avenues. If some want to argue to give less for defense, make the case for that. Do it properly, not by drama-filled political power grabs.