Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-T...
VIP
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way...
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really...
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump...
NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw...
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID...
VIP
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Most Recent Allegations Against Trump Are Vile and Disgusting
Ben Stiller Isn’t Interested in Being Part of the White House’s Propaganda Machine
Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s...
NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act
Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John...
Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender

TSA Blames the Democratic Party

Jacob B. | 3:50 PM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Transportation Security Administration blames the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

The TSA falls under the subsuming auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It has done a lot of work under the mission of protecting "the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."

Tags:

DHS TSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis
Sam J.
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
Aaron Walker
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic
Sam J.
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
Jacob B.
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way THEY WANT, by God, They'll WING IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis Sam J.
Advertisement