TSA Blames the Democratic Party

The Transportation Security Administration blames the Democratic Party.

Enough is enough.



The Democrat shutdown of DHS must end! https://t.co/AQULDHfWG3 — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

Advertisement

Statement from Lauren Bis, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, @DHSgov:



Americans are now enduring the severe fallout from the Democrat shutdown of DHS.



Today, travelers are facing TSA lines of up to nearly 3 hours long at some major airports



(1/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

causing missed flights and massive delays during peak travel.



This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS. These political stunts force patriotic TSA officers, who protect our skies from serious threats, to work without pay.



(2/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages.



(3/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

Democrats are shamelessly playing politics with national security, punishing hardworking TSA workers and their families.



Enough is enough: stop holding national security and everyday Americans hostage. Democrats must fund DHS now.



(4/4) — TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026

The TSA falls under the subsuming auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It has done a lot of work under the mission of protecting "the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."