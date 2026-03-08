TSA Blames the Democratic Party

The Transportation Security Administration blames the Democratic Party.
Enough is enough.— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
The Democrat shutdown of DHS must end! https://t.co/AQULDHfWG3
Statement from Lauren Bis, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, @DHSgov:— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
Americans are now enduring the severe fallout from the Democrat shutdown of DHS.
Today, travelers are facing TSA lines of up to nearly 3 hours long at some major airports
(1/4)
causing missed flights and massive delays during peak travel.— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS. These political stunts force patriotic TSA officers, who protect our skies from serious threats, to work without pay.
(2/4)
These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages.— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
(3/4)
Democrats are shamelessly playing politics with national security, punishing hardworking TSA workers and their families.— TSA (@TSA) March 8, 2026
Enough is enough: stop holding national security and everyday Americans hostage. Democrats must fund DHS now.
(4/4)
The TSA falls under the subsuming auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It has done a lot of work under the mission of protecting "the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."
