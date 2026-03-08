Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation

"Today, Floridians reset their clocks yet again losing an hour of sleep," Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Florida) tweets. "It's time we pass the Lock The Clock bill and make this the last time we do this."

Advertisement

Today, Floridians reset their clocks yet again losing an hour of sleep. It’s time we pass the Lock The Clock bill and make this the last time we do this. — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) March 8, 2026

This issue centers around whether it is more desirable for clocks to remain untouched throughout the calendar year or whether the give-and-take balance of springing and falling is the way to keep doing it. On the one hand, no movement would do away with springing forward in March, which would free up another hour to sleep during the night when that happens. On the other hand, there is an equal offset to springing forward that takes place in the fall, which adds (back, technically) the hour lost in the spring, causing an elongated time for sleeping during that Saturday night.

There's one more element to this, an element that technological advancements have impacted quite a bit, forgetting. The biannual nature of springing and falling can cause the practice to not be top of mind when the time does come. Digital or analog clock users might forget and end up an hour behind on Sunday morning, the next day. The problem is less likely to be as big a deal in the fall because gaining an hour means forgetting will leave someone ahead one hour, not late. The same could be true for watches (not the smart kind, of course) and those grandfather clocks with large, ornate faces and long chimes. They all need to be set or reset. But when technology changes the times, technology changes the times. Computers, smartphones, and other devices now intuitively update when springing and falling occur, just as they can when time zones are moved into and out of.

The science of clock changes on the calendar may not seem like much, but it can have a broad impact. The manifold impacts on the economy and world around by changes in daylight time, more on the back end in the spring and more on the front end in the fall, might be incalculable. A small movement of daylight could register seismic shifts to operating hours and what can be done inside of them. So this legislative discussion is important to have.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.