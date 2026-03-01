@Sunnyright Has a Stinging Little Response to Headline About Sleeper Cells

@Sunnyright has a stinging little response to a Fox News headline.

Good thing we didn’t throw open the southern border for years, letting in literally millions of unknowns https://t.co/k4DGqRVrIn — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 1, 2026

Advertisement

This is the headline from Fox News. "Former FBI official warns of Hezbollah, Hamas sleeper cells in US amid ongoing strikes on Iran," it reads.

LIVE UPDATES: Former FBI official warns of Hezbollah, Hamas sleeper cells in US amid ongoing strikes on Iran — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 1, 2026

It may take many years to get the point across about how bad it was. Playtime is over.

It is such a regrettable shame that it has come down to this. Yesterday's leftover messes are today's albatross. We will never be able to make any new headway while we are constantly weighed down by having to remedially and surgically sew up issues from the past. Then something else could come along and contribute further to our problems. No one can take away from those doing what is being done now. They have the power to make or break some of these critical issues by the decisions they make. Credit or blame will fall to them, whatever the results may be. We shall see what kind of repercussions all of these actions generate. Overconfidence can become tased by reality in a lightning strike.