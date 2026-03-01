Sen. Tim Scott Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed

Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) tweets, "Americans mourn the loss of three brave U.S. service members killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. We pray for the full recovery of those wounded and for the protection of those who continue to serve in harm's way. God bless our troops and draw near to them and their families."

Advertisement

Americans mourn the loss of three brave U.S. service members killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. We pray for the full recovery of those wounded and for the protection of those who continue to serve in harm’s way. God bless our troops and draw near to them and their… — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 1, 2026

That there remain in today's day and age struggles around the world that swallow up lives should indeed sadden all of us. We very truly do mourn, for the consequences of evil are long and deep.