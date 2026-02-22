State Department Reports a Ruthless Drug Kingpin Has Been Killed

"I've just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed "El Mencho," one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins," tweets Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys."

Mr. Landau continues, "PS, I'm watching the scenes of violence from Mexico with great sadness and concern. It's not surprising that the bad guys are responding with terror. But we must never lose our nerve."

From the sound of it, that's no minor deal. Perpetrators of evil who have little regard for others, for only those who aid and abet their malevolence, have no place in any society.

Editor's note: Text has been eliminated from this post. We apologize for any confusion that might have been caused.