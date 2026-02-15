Sen. Rick Scott Grades Universities As 'Failing Our Kids'

"Universities are failing our kids," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweets. "Too many "educators are more focused on indoctrinating instead of preparing students for great careers so they can live their American Dream."

Sen. Scott explains further about how the Sunshine State is handling the problem, "In Florida, we made universities measure graduate job placement. It's time for that to happen on every campus across America."

The higher education landscape in the United States of America has not been a pretty picture for quite some time. Indoctrination violates impressionable ears and minds by filling them with material that may not have a shred of solid educational basis. It is a very big deal. Letting the universities go to town with pushing their own agendas has enormous consequences, and uniform standards are not the answer, either. It takes real care and a little bit of educational elbow grease. Perhaps many in these bastions of higher education are just box-checking to pass the time until the students are gone.

We should not be mired down by the indoctrination of students. Education is a service. As in other service industries, choices and competition apply pressure to all providers of such a service. The urge must be resisted to factorize education by conforming students to a narrow set of standards and limited options, if any alternative options at all, for meeting such standards. The point of educational opportunities is for those being educated to learn and for that to spring them forward into the corporate world to get jobs. It is not for a particular curriculum to be forced. It is not for quotas to be met. It is not for students to have something to do. It is not for those enlisted in doing the educating to use their positions for their own benefit. Again, the point is for students to have the opportunity to learn and to take that learning forward into the market world. The ability for this to be so separates the U.S. from other nations. Here, there can be school choice, real school choice that allows for the going and finding of scholastic opportunities that best meet the needs of a particular student. Fitting every student to the same educational mold is a precursor to societal collapse.