Senate Republican Leader John Thune Provides a Sneak Peek of the Pregame Flyover

Senate Republican Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) tweets, "Proud that two B-1 Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base will be part of a joint-service flyover before tonight's Super Bowl."

Defense instruments provide a spectacle for the regular citizen to take in and be throttled with adrenaline. We find this type of thing on display at various events. It is hard to imagine this happening anywhere else on earth. Doing so helps fuel the fanfare. It also serves as a reminder of why defense spending is such an important issue. It's not something to lightly consider. It would not have been the same had we not been a free nation.