Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'

Jacob B. | 3:24 PM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets, "Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots."

Sen. Lee's tweet in its entirety can be read in the following paragraph.

“We don’t have to have a shutdown”—as long as Republicans meet the Democrats’ demands

Meanwhile, Democrats are unwilling to fund ICE

This is insane

Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots

It’s time to ditch the Zombie Filibuster

Elections must have consequences 

The days of “heads Democrats win, tails Republicans lose” must come to an end

Republicans must get a backbone and lead. Democrats may not play ball, but Republicans need to just continue plotting along, doing the best they can.

Tags:

MIKE LEE

