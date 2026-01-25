Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets, "Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots."
Sen. Lee's tweet in its entirety can be read in the following paragraph.
“We don’t have to have a shutdown”—as long as Republicans meet the Democrats’ demands
Meanwhile, Democrats are unwilling to fund ICE
This is insane
Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots
It’s time to ditch the Zombie Filibuster
Elections must have consequences
The days of “heads Democrats win, tails Republicans lose” must come to an end
Republicans must get a backbone and lead. Democrats may not play ball, but Republicans need to just continue plotting along, doing the best they can.
