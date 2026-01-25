Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets, "Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots."

It’s time… https://t.co/rlDzjtPNfd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 25, 2026

“We don’t have to have a shutdown”—as long as Republicans meet the Democrats’ demands Meanwhile, Democrats are unwilling to fund ICE This is insane Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress and White House, Democrats still think they can call the shots It’s time to ditch the Zombie Filibuster Elections must have consequences The days of “heads Democrats win, tails Republicans lose” must come to an end

Republicans must get a backbone and lead. Democrats may not play ball, but Republicans need to just continue plotting along, doing the best they can.