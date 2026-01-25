ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'

Jacob B. | 2:42 PM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Bill Kristol gives his thoughts on how the "filibuster DHS approps" negotiations could go.

We must secure ourselves. This touches on an issue that is vitally important. It does not matter how it gets done, so long as it gets done.

Perhaps it prejudicially foreshadows and baselessly attributes wrong motives to suggest that there must be a guarding against utilizing national security in order to politically grandstand. Being secure is an absolute necessity, and they must not play around on this. After all, Republicans ran for office, trumpeting the virtues of national security. So they need to take care that this gets done well and thoroughly in order to fulfill their pledges. Democrats have demonstrated no substantive interest in securing the border for a long time.

