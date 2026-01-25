Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'

Bill Kristol gives his thoughts on how the "filibuster DHS approps" negotiations could go.

Senate Dems needn’t come to agreement on everything right now. That’s a path to the lowest common denominator. They simply have to agree to filibuster DHS approps. As to which of a host of anti-brutality and anti-authoritarian proposals to advance, let a thousand flowers bloom. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 25, 2026

I don’t know that Dems should specify what restrictions, limitations, and cuts would be needed to the appropriations bill. Dems can say it’s the Republicans’ bill, let them suggest amendments to get the votes they need. It’s their responsibility. Dems can respond to their offers. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 25, 2026

And no leadership-designated bipartisan working group meeting in secret to “work things out.” Public debate about public alternatives. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 25, 2026

We must secure ourselves. This touches on an issue that is vitally important. It does not matter how it gets done, so long as it gets done.

Perhaps it prejudicially foreshadows and baselessly attributes wrong motives to suggest that there must be a guarding against utilizing national security in order to politically grandstand. Being secure is an absolute necessity, and they must not play around on this. After all, Republicans ran for office, trumpeting the virtues of national security. So they need to take care that this gets done well and thoroughly in order to fulfill their pledges. Democrats have demonstrated no substantive interest in securing the border for a long time.