Sen. Rick Scott Lists 4 Goals 'That Should Be Our Focus to Grow Our Economy'

Jacob B. | 3:56 PM on January 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) lists four things "that should be our focus to grow our economy and protect the American Dream for future generations."

Sen. Scott tweets, "Put America First. Balance the budget. Secure our elections. Stop the reckless spending."

Leaders in the United States of America should put America first. After all, this is where we are. We cannot govern the world or other nations, but we can lead by example. A strong America should raise the water level for other nations.

The budget should be balanced. Years upon end, the struggle over money in versus money out has tied up the federal government, and deficits have grown as a result. The balloon pops at some point. Deficits cannot continue to pile upon themselves without consequences. It's similar to the debt problem. 

Elections must be held with security. If a voter has to be caused anxiety that his or her vote will not be counted properly or will be disenfranchised, that is a problem. That is not to mention the all-too-often told horror stories of voter fraud and voter suppression. No, there is a better way. Elections can be held in a secure, upright, and honest manner with integrity. That is not too much to suggest.

The reckless spending must cease and desist. People are out there working hard to earn a buck, and then they have to pay it in taxes, taxation that might very well go to funding a suspect project that may never see the light of day or could possibly even be used to back a boondoggle. It dispirits the people when they work hard while the government firehoses dollars here, there, and yonder.

These aspirations are not unattainable. It can be done. It takes the will to do it.

