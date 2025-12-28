'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud...
Cynical Publius: How Imported Tribal Norms Fuel Minnesota's Billion-Dollar Fraud
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Touts: '16 Lease Sales Generating Over $187 Million'

Jacob B. | 1:50 PM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

"As promised, @POTUS has unlocked America's Balance Sheet and Americans are saving money as a result!" tweets Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Since he took office, we've held 16 lease sales generating over $187 million and approved 4,595 new oil and gas permits, 56.13% more than in the same period under Joe Biden!"

Oil prices and gasoline prices affect all of the economy. Commercially, publicly, and privately, the U.S. economy hinges on transportation.

Commerce is driven by the ability to maneuver goods and services throughout the land. Raw materials are moved to supply producers and manufacturers. Finished goods are distributed from manufacturers to retailers. Foods are carried from the farm to the market. Employees and workers go to and come back from jobs by driving their own vehicles, carpooling or ride-sharing, or utilizing mass transportation opportunities.

Transportation is a major part of the public sector as well. From defense to the postal service to regular governmental functioning at national, state, and local levels, all of it can contribute to the oil and gas consumption pot.

Individuals move throughout the economy for various purposes, which can include consumption, family gatherings, holidays, pleasure, service, worship, event attendance, and other reasons for travel. Historically, that kind of transportation experiences an acceleration from the Pacific to the Atlantic during the time of year that is found on the bottom pages of a calendar.

Sufficient to conclude, transportation pumps the blood of the U.S. economy, and oil and gas fuel transportation. When gas prices fall, the dollars that would have been allocated toward transportation costs can be otherwise used. Lower consumer prices may result from that due to a lessened transportation overhead expense for businesses. Higher gas prices, on the other hand, can tighten the economy and reduce travelling opportunities for some.

