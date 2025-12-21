Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At...
Tulsi Gabbard Goes Off on Islamism: A Brutal Wake-Up Call for America Before...
DOJ: 'We Will Bring Charges Against Anyone Involved in the Trafficking and Exploitation'
Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill...
Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
VIP
When Even Alex Jones Says You've Gone Too Far? WOOF
Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files...
Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and...
One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release...
Mogadishu Utopia? X Users Say It's Funded by Minnesota's Missing Billions in Welfare...
Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for...
As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE

Hugh Hewitt on 'GOP's Nominee': 'The Assumption of No Challengers Is Naive'

Jacob B. | 1:49 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hugh Hewitt weighs in on the "GOP's nominee" as the calendar nears a turn from 2025 to 2026.

Advertisement

Hewitt's entire tweet reads as follows.

Everyone can chose to endorse when they want, but while @VP is a prohibitive favorite b/c of his preparation, smarts, and debate chops, along w/ the amusing and satisfactory ease with which he swats legacy media flies etc, the assumption of no challengers is naive.

The GOP's nominee benefits from debates and primaries with 45-47 being the exception to the rule b/c he owned the party post-weaponization. (Thank you TDS-driven prosecutors everywhere.)

Hugh Hewitt puts that well. That would be naive.

Of course, name identification is a huge deal in politics. We have seen the effects of it for years, cycle after cycle. Some Republicans have already attained enough of it to be considered viable entry-level contenders, and others would need to do some work to build up some of it.

Proximity to the past will factor majorly, as well. If Republicans are considered good stewards of the government during their time in power, that will raise the water level for the boats of all GOP contenders. If toxicity erupts out of Republican governance, that will harm the chances of Republicans who are already entrenched in high-level and leadership positions. But it could favor Republicans seeking to break into the fray. How Republicans read the polarization of voter sentiment toward the GOP may be the most critical decision awaiting advisers, staff, consultants, and the candidates themselves.

Recommended

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Voters elect officeholders. You can have the most well-groomed candidates and an unimpeachable electoral strategy in place, and it still falls to the voters to elect. A sizeable number of Republicans might not have thought as late as October of 2024 that they would be the majority party, that it was even a possibility. Elections can change thinking. That is why having a resonant, well-grounded, and thoroughly communicated message can make a lot of difference.

Tags:

JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest
Grateful Calvin
Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files
Sam J.
Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
justmindy
Tulsi Gabbard Goes Off on Islamism: A Brutal Wake-Up Call for America Before It's Too Late (WATCH)
justmindy
Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt
Sam J.
Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest Grateful Calvin
Advertisement