Hugh Hewitt on 'GOP's Nominee': 'The Assumption of No Challengers Is Naive'

Hugh Hewitt weighs in on the "GOP's nominee" as the calendar nears a turn from 2025 to 2026.

The GOP’s… https://t.co/lTB9Wya6s9 — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 21, 2025

Hewitt's entire tweet reads as follows.

Everyone can chose to endorse when they want, but while @VP is a prohibitive favorite b/c of his preparation, smarts, and debate chops, along w/ the amusing and satisfactory ease with which he swats legacy media flies etc, the assumption of no challengers is naive. The GOP's nominee benefits from debates and primaries with 45-47 being the exception to the rule b/c he owned the party post-weaponization. (Thank you TDS-driven prosecutors everywhere.)

Hugh Hewitt puts that well. That would be naive.

Of course, name identification is a huge deal in politics. We have seen the effects of it for years, cycle after cycle. Some Republicans have already attained enough of it to be considered viable entry-level contenders, and others would need to do some work to build up some of it.

Proximity to the past will factor majorly, as well. If Republicans are considered good stewards of the government during their time in power, that will raise the water level for the boats of all GOP contenders. If toxicity erupts out of Republican governance, that will harm the chances of Republicans who are already entrenched in high-level and leadership positions. But it could favor Republicans seeking to break into the fray. How Republicans read the polarization of voter sentiment toward the GOP may be the most critical decision awaiting advisers, staff, consultants, and the candidates themselves.

Voters elect officeholders. You can have the most well-groomed candidates and an unimpeachable electoral strategy in place, and it still falls to the voters to elect. A sizeable number of Republicans might not have thought as late as October of 2024 that they would be the majority party, that it was even a possibility. Elections can change thinking. That is why having a resonant, well-grounded, and thoroughly communicated message can make a lot of difference.