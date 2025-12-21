DOJ: 'We Will Bring Charges Against Anyone Involved in the Trafficking and Exploitation'

"The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi. "We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense."

