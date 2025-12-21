DOJ: 'We Will Bring Charges Against Anyone Involved in the Trafficking and Exploitation'

Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
Jacob B. | 2:13 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

"The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein's victims," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi. "We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense."

Attorney General Bondi's whole tweet is contained fully in the succeeding paragraph.

The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense. We have met with many victims and victims groups, and will continue to do so if more reach out. Please contact myself, DAG Blanche, or the FBI and we will investigate immediately. We believe in the equal standard of justice in this country and will ensure that Justice is served.

