Sen. Tim Scott: 'An Act of Antisemitic Hatred Turned a Moment of Celebration Into Tragedy'

"An act of antisemitic hatred turned a moment of celebration into tragedy in Sydney, Australia," Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) tweets. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Jewish community."

Outbursts of hatred and violence have become far too common. It gets old. The continuous exposure to them can cause a desensitization or numbness to the evil they are and the damage they do. The media are not at fault for reporting these incidents. They must be reported when they happen. They must stop happening.

More laws can only do so much to help. Wars are not the answer, either. Stiff penalties and sentences may be the most effective method of dealing with such problems, but though that may bring some practical abatement of some of the problems, they do not drill all the way down to the roots. Hearts must change. Those who would perpetrate evil upon others must not do so out of a desire to do right, not wrong; to care for others, not harm them.

What womb a person enters through or with what physical characteristics a person becomes knit together in the womb do not provide a basis for discrimination and should not be used as a means of hatred. To do so is cowardly.

Hatred of other human beings has no place in the United States and is inconsistent with the principles upon which our nation was founded. Those principles include no discrimination; equal access to freedom; equal rights guaranteed by law; and equal treatment under the law. Love of neighbor must drive our nation forward, and that cannot be done so long as ethnic origin, race, color, sex, or other such factors are used as a means of not loving certain neighbors.