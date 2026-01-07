ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Lone Sane Democrat: Fetterman Praises 'Deft' Maduro Capture, Wonders Why Party Won't Celeb...
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted...
DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz...
NY Times' Provided a Handy Self-Debunking Sentence About Trump Providing No Evidence for...
Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6...
Kristi Noem Obliterates Tim Walz and His Projection About the Trump Admin Wasting...
OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's...
Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump to Maduro As She Observes the Dems’ J6 Holiday...
Tapper Asks Mark Kelly What Soldiers Should’ve Done Since Dems Are Calling Trump’s...
VIP
Tim Walz Laughably Claims Those Who Defraud New MN Paid Leave Plan Will...
Move Over, Quality Learing Center: Here's the Somali Education and Resource Center
VIP
San Francisco Reparations Committee Submits 100-Point Plan Ron DeSantis Calls 'The Woke Mi...
WaPo: Trump Didn’t Back Venezuelan Opposition Leader Over Jealousy Over Nobel Peace Prize

Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About THAT)

Doug P. | 1:22 PM on January 07, 2026
ImgFlip

Today the House Oversight Committee held a hearing during which testimony was taken from public officials in regards to the massive fraud that's been exposed in Minnesota. Guess what the House Democrats did NOT want to talk about. 

Advertisement

You guessed it!

Some Dems tried their best to change the subject to Donald Trump, January 6th and other unrelated things: 

Rep. Lynch was particularly furious, but only about Trump's name being added to the Kennedy Center. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Recommended

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
Advertisement

We can officially add Minnesota social services fraudsters to the long list of people the Democrats are trying to help protect from being held accountable. 

And the Dems' clown show will continue. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt public officials (and those running cover for them). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted on Mom's Mansion
justmindy
NY Times' Provided a Handy Self-Debunking Sentence About Trump Providing No Evidence for Fraud Claims
Doug P.
DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz Are Closing In!)
Doug P.
OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest
Grateful Calvin
Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric justmindy
Advertisement