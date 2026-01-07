Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About THAT)

Today the House Oversight Committee held a hearing during which testimony was taken from public officials in regards to the massive fraud that's been exposed in Minnesota. Guess what the House Democrats did NOT want to talk about.

You guessed it!

Some Dems tried their best to change the subject to Donald Trump, January 6th and other unrelated things:

In this House Oversight Committee hearing on MN fraud, Congresswoman Emily Randall (D-WA) has asked about crimes committed by white men & J6 defendants. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said she stands w/ the Somali community, & Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) raged about… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 7, 2026

Rep. Lynch was particularly furious, but only about Trump's name being added to the Kennedy Center. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

In a hearing about widespread fraud in Minnesota that bilks billions from taxpayers, Democrat Rep Lynch is hopping mad about…



….Trump and the Kennedy Center.



🤡🎪 pic.twitter.com/yHQk3p58ug — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

We can officially add Minnesota social services fraudsters to the long list of people the Democrats are trying to help protect from being held accountable.

TDS knows no limits. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 7, 2026

The deflection and whataboutism is a confession. — JohnMatrix2023 (@JMatrix20266053) January 7, 2026

Talk about Billions in fraud?



Nah, let’s talk about the naming of the Performing Arts Center in DC.



The Democrat Clown Show continues.. https://t.co/9sQJoGPtZX — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2026

And the Dems' clown show will continue.

